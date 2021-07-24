U.S. Marines with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing finished a three-day, long-range air strike against a simulated maritime target recently, part of the month-long “Summer Fury 21” training being held in the state of Washington.
Summer Fury is the largest annual Marine aviation training exercise on the West Coast, and provides the 3rd MAW an opportunity to improve its readiness in support of future Marine expeditionary campaigns.
The training exercise involved flights from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Kirtland Air Force Base, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and several other key military installations along the western United States.
“The Summer Fury long-range strike is an opportunity for 3rd MAW to execute a maritime strike against an enemy surface combatant while being supported by an aerial-delivered forward arming and refueling point,” said Lt. Col. Duncan A. French, 3rd MAW lead operations planner. “The concepts and tasks inherent in this mission are critical to the success of a fight against a peer adversary.”
The purpose of the long-range air strike against the simulated maritime target last week was to demonstrate the capabilities of F/A-18 and F-35C aircraft, the Marine Corps said in a press release.
Maj. Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, 3rd MAW commanding general, added that Summer Fury also showcases the unit’s aviation combat power and all of it’s capabilities.
“You will see expeditionary naval combat power across a wide range of terrain and combat scenarios,” Maj. Gen. Mahoney said. “From sophisticated communications systems to expeditionary basing to the decisive power of 5th generation platforms, our leading edge tactics and capabilities are honed to a fine edge.”
He went on to say, “Make no mistake about it, 3rd MAW is ready to fight and win, whenever and wherever that fight takes us.”
Summer Fury 21 will continue until July 30, during which 3rd MAW will conduct additional missions, including support of advanced naval bases and anti-air warfare, culminating in a missile shoot, all while maintaining a variety of various command and control centers.
