Only a few days are left to buy tickets for the Week in Paradise drawing that will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Amberly’s Place drawing for 10 “paradise” vacation packages is the agency’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The family advocate center uses these funds to help Yuma County abuse victims with emergency needs.
Tickets are $10 each and available for purchase at https://www.amberlysplace.com/week-in-paradise.html or at Amerbly’s Place Thrift Shoppe, 812 S. Avenue A, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Here are the vacation prize packages being offered this year:
GRAND PRIZE HAWAIIAN GETAWAY
7-day/6-night trip to Oahu, Hawaii, for two with hotel, airfare and $500 travel money, sponsored by Brian Butcher of Edward Jones; and hairstyles for 2 by The Sassy Seale Hair Salon.
DISNEYLAND
4-day/3-night stay and 2-day Park Hopper tickets for four, $400 travel cash sponsored by Yuma Insurance.
DEEP SEA EXCURSION
Full day of deep sea fishing for four out of San Diego, with the first night aboard the vessel and the second night in San Diego; $200 travel cash sponsored by Republic Services; $150 car detail by Express Auto; and $175 auto service by Accurate Automotive.
KNOTT’S BERRY FARM
3-day/2-night stay for four in Buena Park, four season passes to Knott’s Berry Farm (2023 calendar year), $300 travel cash sponsored by Dell Outdoor Advertising.
BEACH GETAWAY
4-day/3-night stay for a family of four to San Diego, with rental home accommodation near Mission Beach; $300 travel cash, sponsored by 1st Bank Yuma.
VEGAS GETAWAY
3-day/2-night stay for two on the Las Vegas Strip, tickets for two shows of the winner’s choice; $250 travel cash sponsored by Pilkington Construction.
GRAND CANYON GETAWAY
3-day/2-night stay for family of four to Williams, Arizona; admission for four to Bearizona Wildlife Park, $250 travel cash sponsored by Foothills Bank.
WHITE MOUNTAINS GETAWAY
4-day/3-night stay for a family of four to Show Low/Pinetop, Arizona, $200 travel money sponsored by AEA Federal Credit Union.
WEEKEND GETAWAY
2-day/1-night stay for four in San Diego, $500 shopping cash sponsored by Arizona Child & Family Advocacy Network; $150 car detail by Express Auto; $175 auto service by Accurate Automotive.
STAYCATION
2-day/1-night stay for two at Quechan Casino Resort in Winterhaven, with breakfast and dinner credit for two; couples gift basket by Bare Naked Soap Co.; and two active recovery or therapeutic massages by Myolab.