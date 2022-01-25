A dog park? One big lake or two smaller lakes? A fishing pier? Yuma city officials want to know what amenities residents and community members want for the future East Mesa Community Park.
This is the last week Yuma residents can choose between two concepts. The online survey is open until Friday.
This survey is anonymous and consists of six questions; find the link on the city’s website at yumaaz.gov/eastmesa.
The East Mesa Community Park will be on a 10-acre site located at the northeast corner of Avenue 6E and 36th Street.
The concepts present the proposed park with open turf areas for multi-use sports play that could also include amenities such as ramadas, restrooms, a playground, disc golf, exercise equipment, pickleball and basketball courts.
In addition, elements such as an art component, ponds, and walking/jogging paths could be incorporated into the design.
The City Council has identified the new park as one of its highest priorities in the strategic plan. Over the last several months, the city has sought community input to help develop the master plan for the park and hosted several workshops for residents and community members to review the initial design concepts and provide feedback.
Based on the feedback received, the city’s consultant, J2 Engineering and Environmental Design, will develop a single preferred alternative.
Yuma purchased the parcel specifically for use as a park, fire station and Avenue 6E improvements. The City paid for the property through development fees in response to rapid development in this area of the city.
In 2015, the city donated about 11 acres to the Arizona Department of Veterans Services for construction of an 80,000-square-foot care facility. The future park will be designed to complement the adjacent veterans facility and is in the Parks Master Plan, approved by council in October 2016.
For more information on the East Mesa Community Park development, contact Parks and Recreation Director Jason Nau at 928-373-5236.