The most recent sewage samples, which were tested at the end of February and early March, show reduced concentrations of the COVID-19 virus.
On Feb. 18, the University of Arizona COVID Early Warning Sewage Testing Project detected an increased presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease, in the Foothills area.
On Feb. 19, Yuma County reported that while levels had increased at all three testing locations, the Del Oro location had risen above usual levels. According to a county map, the affected area included the southwestern portion of the Mesa Del Sol subdivision, off of Interstate 8, between Fortuna Road and Foothills Boulevard.
With the warning, county officials urged Del Oro residents to keep up with safety protocols including the wearing of face masks and social distancing. In addition, officials encouraged residents, whether they had symptoms or not, to take a COVID-19 test.
The county Public Health Services District and university officials credited the decrease in the virus to enhanced awareness which led to residents following public health guidelines.
However, the county pointed out that despite the lower levels at all three Foothills testing sites, the virus is still present in all samples collected. County officials reminded residents to continue wearing masks, social distancing and get tested if they are able to do so.
Individual COVID-19 tests are available at numerous locations throughout Yuma County. Free testing is available in the Foothills in the parking lot of the St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church, 11545 E. 40th St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. To set up an appointment, go to https://embrywomenshealth.com/ or call 480-376-2170.
To find other testing sites, go to the Yuma County COVID Testing Opportunities webpage at https://tinyurl.com/7bmf3ke8.
In addition, county officials clarified that the testing does not involve drinking water. The drinking water is safe and does not have to be boiled before use. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also indicated that the COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking water supplies and the public can use and drink their tap water without any concern.
The wastewater testing project collects wastewater samples twice a week in locations across Yuma County and tests them for COVID-19. The university’s Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture analyzes the samples and shares the data with public health officials.
A press release issued by the county on Monday noted that sewage testing helps health professionals understand when, if and how much COVID-19 is present in a certain area’s population and provides an early warning of a potential outbreak. The presence of COVID-19 shows up in sewage days before people begin to show symptoms. This information allows residents to be extra vigilant and tested so that businesses can keep operating safely and kids can stay or return to in-person school.
The project is a partnership between the county’s Health District, U of A and Arizona Department of Health Services. The project builds on the success of sewage testing at university dormitories to identify potential outbreaks and is being used in the cities and county to help further understand how sewage testing may be used to inform public health in rural Arizona communities.