LAUNCH INTO KINDER SCHEDULE
MARCH 9 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Alice Byrne Elementary School
811 W. 16th St.
G.W. Carver Elementary School
1341 W. 5th St.
James B. Rolle Elementary School
2711 Engler Ave.
Pecan Grove Elementary School
600 S. 21st Ave.
Roosevelt Elementary School
550 5th St.
MARCH 10 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
C.W. McGraw Elementary School
2345 S. Arizona Ave.
Desert Mesa Elementary School
2350 S. Avenue 7-½ E
Dorothy Hall Elementary School
5777 E. 45th Pl.
Mary A. Otondo Elementary School
2251 Otondo Dr.
O.C. Johnson Elementary School
1201 W. 12th St.
Palmcroft Elementary School
901 Palmcroft Dr.
Sunrise Elementary School
9943 E. 28th St.