LAUNCH INTO KINDER SCHEDULE

MARCH 9 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Alice Byrne Elementary School

811 W. 16th St.

G.W. Carver Elementary School

1341 W. 5th St.

James B. Rolle Elementary School

2711 Engler Ave.

Pecan Grove Elementary School

600 S. 21st Ave.

Roosevelt Elementary School

550 5th St.

MARCH 10 – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

C.W. McGraw Elementary School

2345 S. Arizona Ave.

Desert Mesa Elementary School

2350 S. Avenue 7-½ E

Dorothy Hall Elementary School

5777 E. 45th Pl.

Mary A. Otondo Elementary School

2251 Otondo Dr.

O.C. Johnson Elementary School

1201 W. 12th St.

Palmcroft Elementary School

901 Palmcroft Dr.

Sunrise Elementary School

9943 E. 28th St.

