A local law firm has filed a lawsuit in Yuma County Superior Court against Yuma Elementary School District One on behalf of a client, who is a minor, over allegations that it did not take her reports of sexual abuse seriously.
Gila Vista Junior High School Principal Frank Nunez and Assistant Principal Letecia Valencia are also listed as co-defendants in the lawsuit, as well as the student who allegedly perpetrated the abuse, identified as Student A.
According to the 8-page lawsuit, which was filed on May 11, 2021 by attorney Ryan Hengl of the Hengl and Cowen Law Firm, their client was sexually abused and molested several times during the 2019/2020 school year by another student.
The lawsuit further alleges that their client, who was 13 years old and in seventh grade at the time, reported the matter to school administration, both verbally and in writing, but allegedly, the school took no action to stop it from happening.
Hengl alleges that the school’s administration also did not report the incident to law enforcement, which it is required to do under state law, nor did it notify his client’s parents about the abuse.
School administrators are also accused of not investigating the allegations or talking to other students who witnessed the incidents, or the student who committed the abuse.
“From what we can tell, it was swept under the rug days before the COVID-19 school closures and our client’s mother recently became aware of the abuse and any lack of response from the school,” Hengl said. “As a parent I would be outraged.”
The lawsuit also claims the school and the district failed to notify the Yuma Police Department’s School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Gila Vista Junior High School of the allegations.
An investigation into the allegations wasn’t opened until Feb. 23, 2021, after the mother of Hengl’s client informed the SRO.
Yuma Police Department Sgt. Lori Franklin confirmed that there is an active criminal investigation against the student accused of the abuse.
Christine McCoy, community relations coordinator for Yuma Elementary School District One, said she could not comment on any open investigations or pending litigation. She added, however, that the school district takes all allegations of abuse extremely seriously.
Hengl said his client is currently under the care of a neurologist and psychologist due to the trauma she sustained from the abuse, which has manifested into physical symptoms such as seizures and other stress-related physical ailments.
In his lawsuit, Hengl has requested a trial by jury and is seeking $500,000 in compensation for past, present and future suffering, revocation of the co-defendant’s teaching credentials, and the cost of any and all medical expenses.
The lawsuit also seeks punitive and exemplary damages from the jury in an amount sufficient enough to “punish the defendants for their outrageous conduct and to make an example out of them so others do not engage in similar conduct in the future.”
“We are just at the very beginning of the litigation being filed and served,” Hengl said.
Also noted in the lawsuit was that Yuma Elementary School District One was served with a notice of claims to court more than 60 days ago and never responded.