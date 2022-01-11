Having a criminal record can oftentimes have a negative effect on a person’s life. Although a true expungement is not available in Arizona, there is a way to have a conviction set aside under state law.
The Yuma County Law Library, in collaboration with the Law Office of attorney Richard Edgar, will be holding an Expungement and Set Aside Informational Forum at noon on Friday, Jan. 14 at the Yuma County Superior Court, located at 210 W. 2nd Street.
The forum, which is free to attend, and also done in partnership with Community Legal Services, is part of a no cost series of sessions of free informational clinics designed to assist self-represented litigants with various types of cases.
The clinic will be given in English with a Spanish interpreter present.
When a person is sentenced in any court in Yuma County, and their sentence is served, there is a legal procedure in place for that person to have a criminal conviction set aside and have their civil rights restored.
You can even apply if you have multiple felony or misdemeanor convictions on your record.
Why is it important to do so? Because people who have felony convictions may be unable to own weapons, vote, or to serve on juries. They may also fail to pass background checks for employment and for apartments
Some types of convictions may also make them ineligible for certain types of financial aid for higher education.
While most states allow a criminal conviction to be expunged from a person’s record, Arizona does not. Here, a person must have that conviction set aside.
Not all offenses are eligible to be set aside in Arizona, and people considering petitioning for a set aside of their criminal records should understand not only the benefits, but limitations involved in doing so.
For those that can be set aside, the person must have successfully completed all the terms of their sentence. In other words, having served all jail or prison time, paid off all court fees and restitution, finished any probation or parole term, and completed any other court-mandated activities.
That person can then petition the court to have the judgment against them vacated and the charges dismissed, which also restores their civil rights.
Having the conviction set aside will not erase the conviction from one’s criminal record. If an entity such as an employer performs a background check, the conviction may still appear on the record. However, it will also indicate that the court has vacated judgment and dismissed the charges.
Set asides also come with limitations, so it’s important for individuals to understand the limits as well. For example, if a person has been convicted of two or more felonies, or has been sentenced to prison, he or she must wait two years before petitioning the court for a set aside. The law also excludes some offenses from set asides.
Held regularly, these free and informal clinics cover a variety of legal matters such as legal guardianship, child support and adoption.
While no legal advice will be given, those who attend will receive information on such topics as what resources are available in the community and what forms are necessary to fill out. They will also receive answers to general questions about the court process and procedures.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.