PHOENIX – A first-term state lawmaker wants to expand the Teachers Academy program provides scholarships to prospective public school teachers to students attending private and religious colleges.

Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, said there is a pressing need for teachers, especially with many of those in the classroom at or approaching retirement age. And he said that private programs like those run at the Christian Grand Canyon University can help fill that need.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you