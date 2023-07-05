Proposed legislation would allow the Barry M. Goldwater Range near Yuma to continue operating until 2049.
The Military Lands Withdrawal Act requires the use of federal land to be reauthorized for use every 25 years.
Sponsor Rep. Ruben Gallego and cosponsor Rep. Raúl Grijalva on Wednesday introduced the legislation on Wednesday.
“As a member of both the Armed Services and Natural Resources Committees, I’m proud to play a key role in extending the Barry M. Goldwater Range’s lifetime in Arizona,” Gallego said.
“The Goldwater Range exemplifies Arizona’s unique ties to the U.S. military. With thousands of servicemembers who call Arizona home, I’ll continue to fight in Congress to ensure they get the support they need to do their jobs effectively,” he added.
The Barry M. Goldwater Complex is a vast training range for U.S. and allied pilots and is one of the largest military training ranges in the country. It consists of nearly 2 million acres of undisturbed Sonoran Desert between Yuma and Tucson. Much of it is south of Interstate 8, next to the Mexico border.
The area provides the military, including the Air Force and Marine Corps, with 57,000 cubic miles of airspace to practice air-to-air maneuvers and engage in simulated battlefield targeting on the ground, according to the Center for Land Use Interpretation.
Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix is the primary administrator for the whole range, but generally uses the eastern part.
The Marines Corps primarily administers the west side, referring to it as part of the Yuma Training Range Complex.
The range has dozens of target areas, including several large bullseye targets, as well as several target airfields, convoy areas and towns made of shipping containers. This is an air-to-ground range, with little training on the ground, noted the CLUI.
