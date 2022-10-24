PHOENIX – Two political groups that encourage voting want a federal judge to order members of Clean Elections USA, some armed and in tactical gear, to stay away from ballot drop boxes.

A lawsuit filed Monday accuses members of the group and founder Melody Jennings of conducting a “coordinated campaign of vigilante voter intimidation.’’ Attorney Daniel Arrellano said that violates not just the federal Voting Rights Act but the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act which bans private conspiracies to intimidate voters.

