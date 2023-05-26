Lawyer
Buy Now

Mark Finchem and Kari Lake chatting on the House floor earlier this year, after they had filed a lawsuit -- ultimately dismissed by a judge as being frivolous -- challenging the accuracy of counting votes by machine.

 Capitol Media Services file photo

PHOENIX – Nationally known constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz pleaded with a federal judge in Phoenix on Wednesday not to find him financially liable for sanctions levied against lawyers who filed what the judge ruled was a frivolous lawsuit on behalf of two failed Republican candidates.

Dershowitz, a retired Harvard Law School professor who has practiced law for 60 years, told U.S. District Judge John Tuchi that he was only a consultant in the case, despite being listed as counsel on court pleadings carrying his electronic signature.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you