As president of a think tank in New Hampshire that studies economic issues and a radio host trying to talk to presidential candidates and other influential people, border and immigration issues and narcotic smuggling “just keep coming up,” Drew Cline noted.
Cline was among the 70 community leaders and activists from other states who came to Yuma on Wednesday to see firsthand what’s going on the US-Mexico border.
Americans for Prosperity Foundation led the day-long tour that included a visit with local agriculture businesses, discussions with local lawmakers, law enforcement, public educators, nonprofit humanitarian organizations and a tour along the border.
“So this trip is an opportunity for me to really get a much better nuanced understanding of the issue from the ground, not having to rely on news reports or politicians. You know, getting that firsthand experience and being able to talk to folks one on one and ask the questions that we want to ask, that’s just really, really helpful,” Cline told the Yuma Sun.
The Yuma stop of the “Stronger US” tour also included AFPF state directors from Arizona, Oklahoma, Iowa and South Carolina, which are among the early presidential primary and caucus states.
The tour kicked off with a discussion with local farmers on the migrant workforce, followed by a visit with Yuma School District administrators about the challenges of educating migrant children.
Christine Ravold, AFP regional communications manager, noted that the farmers spoke about the symbiotic relationship they have with migrants, who provide much-needed labor to harvest their fields.
During a lunch break at the Yuma Civic Center, the group heard from Mayor Doug Nicholls, Chris Clem, recently retired chief of the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines and Sheriff Leon Wilmot.
The group also visited the border wall, Border Patrol facilities and Regional Center for Border Health, where they heard from Amanda Aguirre, president and CEO of the nonprofit organization helping transport migrants out of the community.
Wilmot talked about the marked increase in fentanyl smuggling and the “get-aways,” typically drug and human smugglers who aren’t looking to turn themselves in as asylum seekers. As a public safety official, he worries that some of these individuals have ties to terrorism or “special interest” countries.
The sheriff also noted the 70 migrants who died as they crossed the desert. Border Patrol rescued 355 migrants, and the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office received more than 800 911 calls from migrants asking to be rescued.
“I’ve had to send my search and rescue folks out to try to find these people or we end up finding them later. That’s not our job. We’re supposed to take care of our own community, but yet we’re doing the federal government’s job,” Wilmot said.
Many of these costs have to be absorbed by local governments, he added.
Clem pointed out that so many migrants are crossing the border in Yuma that 80% of his agents spend their time processing them and only 20% patrolling the border. He spoke of the “critical need” for technology and personnel in a rural environment, such as the vast desert surrounding Yuma, and a secure wall.
Although Clem acknowledged that the border wall has been used as a “political statement,” he noted that the wall allows Border Patrol to “gain operational control.”
Nicholls also noted other unreimbursed expenses, such as the $26 million in care that Yuma Regional Medical Center has provided to migrants, and the victims of assault and rape taken to Amberly’s Place, a family advocacy center, with no one to bill for their services as many of the crimes take place in other countries. Sometimes the victims don’t know in which country the crimes took place.
The mayor recalled the “wild” number of migrants coming in the days before the end of Title 42, the health policy issued in response to the pandemic that allowed the government to immediately expel many migrants. On May 11, the day the policy ended, the Border Patrol Yuma Sector apprehended 1,550 migrants. This past week, from May 21-27, Yuma agents arrested 1,800 migrants from 58 different countries.
“The national discussion has been, well, we didn’t see the big push after Title 42. Well, OK, but from the numbers you heard today, we’re still 10 to 20 times more than where we are normally so I think that’s still a disaster,” Nicholls said.
All along, he added, his request has been that “we need a boots-on-the-ground disaster response like you would have in any other natural disaster.”
Nicholls also noted that from his discussions with the White House and Secretary of Homeland Security’s office, the focus is on “facilitating the flow, they want to get through the process quicker,” while under the previous administrations, “their policies were based upon stopping the flow, and that is the dramatic difference.”
Lines explained how the cartels are exploiting the migrants and causing violence in Mexico near the US border. He also talked about the role that nonprofit organizations have taken in the migrant surges and the challenges they face.
“Regardless of where you come from, or how you got here, you’re gonna have a five-star experience in Yuma and to be as humanitarian as we possibly can, regardless of the circumstances that people find themselves in,” Lines said.
“Unfortunately, a lot of these people are being trafficked. We know that the base pay for each individual starts, depending on the country of origin, $6,000 up to $50,000, and oftentimes, these people don’t have the ability to make cash payments so they become indebted to the cartels.”
After the tour, the Yuma Sun asked Cline to share his thoughts on the Yuma border tour.
“It was really highly educational,” Cline said. “I think we got a lot of perspectives that you don’t see on national television, and one of the big takeaways for me was how much the Border Patrol, local nonprofits, the city, the Sheriff’s Office, people who were here on the ground, have to triage the situation, because it’s not being dealt with, at the policy level, the way it should be. I didn’t have a good understanding of that. That was really eye opening, just how much it affects the local community and how they have to innovate and find ways to deal with the illegal immigrants because it’s not been dealt with at the level issue.”
He noted that Border Patrol was “really helpful in providing an understanding of just how innovative the smugglers and cartels are, and how the Border Patrol has to keep finding new ways to stop them, to interdict drugs and human smuggling.
“And I just don’t think you get as complete a picture catching stories on the TV news, you know, or the quick videos or listening to some politicians who have a particular angle to grind. So they were very factual, and that really helped us get an unfiltered look at what was happening.”
When he returns home, Cline said he will share “just how the local folks here are having to deal with this situation and make it work.”
He also wants to share how “no one gets over the border for free,” Cline said. “The fact that you have a lot of organized crime exploiting the humanitarian situation to make a profit from it. That’s something I don’t think people who aren’t here on the ground really understand.”
To sum up his visit, Cline added: “I’m just really thankful for the opportunity to come down here and get this first look, it was very useful, and I just got a really new appreciation for how this community is really working so hard together to deal with it. It’s just really impressive how the Yuma community has pulled together so many different resources to address the situation.”