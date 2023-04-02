Dedication and exceptional service to the Boys Scouts of America earned one youth Scout and many of Yuma’s adult Scout leaders awards at the BSA Gila River District’s Annual Recognition Tribal Council held March 25.
• DISTRICT AWARD OF MERIT: Jacob Anderson, cubmaster of Cub Scout Pack 8051 and Venturing Crew 8051 crew advisor, received the District Award of Merit. This is the highest honor conveyed from the district level to registered and trained Scouters who render service of an outstanding nature.
With two young sons, Anderson wanted to get involved and help share his passion for the outdoors with other youth, according to a BSA press release.
Anderson became involved in Scouting many years ago as a den leader of Pack 8051. He became cubmaster and an active member of the Troop Committee, holding a variety of supportive roles.
His oldest son earned the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout in 2021, and his youngest son is already a Life Scout.
In April 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson felt the need to get his sons out of the house. He invited other Scout families with teenagers for floats down the river and to kayak and hike in the great outdoors.
This sparked Anderson’s interest in reinvigorating Venturing Crew 8051. “All it took was a couple of calls, and magic happened. While the world seemed to be shut down, 10 teenagers signed up for adventures,” BSA stated.
In October 2020, Yuma hosted the Colorado River Canoe Run. For the “Crew,” it was an opportunity to showcase the power of Scouting in Yuma’s back yard.
“Jacob really got behind the CRCR and was extremely instrumental in its resounding success in 2022,” BSA noted.
• COMMISSIONER HALL OF FAME: This award went to Jerry “Glen” Moss of Unit 8054. This award recognizes commissioners who are part of the district’s Commissioner Service team by volunteering as a unit commissioner, assistant district commissioner, or roundtable commissioner.
In 2005, Moss registered to be an associate advisor for Venture Crew 8051 and remained involved until 2010 with many adventures including Boundary Water Canoe Area, Yellowstone National Park, Glacier National Park and white water rafting on the Deschutes River in Oregon.
In 2009, he took the opportunity to revive BSA Troop 54, which included the troop, a Cub Scout pack and a Girl Scouts of America troop. Over the years, Moss has served in many capacities in Scouting with Unit 8054 and currently also serves as a unit commissioner, a liaison between the Grand Canyon Council and the local Unit 8054.
• SCOUT OF THE YEAR: Vaughn Grosse, Eagle Scout and Venturing Crew 8051 president, was an honorable mention for Scout of the Year. This award recognizes those who have demonstrated exceptional Scout spirit, leadership skills, participation in activities in Scouting and a strong record of participation in activities outside of Scouting.
The award also celebrates Scouts that exhibit desirable qualities of character defined in the Scout Law, patriotism and civic responsibility/citizenship, courage, self-reliance and personal fitness.
Throughout Grosse’s Scouting career he has developed exceptional leadership skills, became certified as a lifeguard, in first aid and CPR, has been nominated twice for the Heart of Yuma’s Outstanding Youth Leader and participates in the Yuma’s Fire Department Co-Op program with the goal to become a firefighter, according to BSA.
• HONOR ROLL: Lemuel Siddons’ Honor Roll of Scouting Achievement awards were presented to Scoutmaster Bryan Hinton of BSA Troop 8051G, Scoutmaster Chuck Thompson of Boy Scout Troop 8051, and Gary Goodwill of Webelo 1 and 2 Leader for Pack 8054 as well as to Melissa and Joshua Rothman, Kristin Little, Brad Grosse of BSA Troop 8051, and Yuma community members Bart Owens, Hal Anderson, Jim Wright, John Lobeck, Steve Jeski and Tom Boblett for their help with the success of the 2022 Colorado River Canoe Run.
This award is presented to adult volunteers and youth who are passionate about Scouting, want to leave a legacy, have an impact beyond themselves and see Scouting thrive.
Special recognition went to Hinton for starting up Yuma’s first BSA Girl’s Troop and Thompson for his dedication to Scouting for more than a decade, each taking on multiple duties within their unit to move the BSA Scouting program and movement forward.
• GILA RIVER DISTRICT STAR SCOUTER: This award went to Unit 8051 chairman and associate Venturing Crew advisor Gen Grosse of Venturing Crew 8051. This award recognizes adult volunteers who dedicate their time in service to the district and set the example of the Spirit of Scouting to others. Grosse has been instrumental in engaging Scouts with community organizations and helped orchestrate the success of the district’s 2022 Colorado River Canoe Run, according to the release.
• LONGEVITY AWARD: Gila River District Green Machine Service Longevity Award went to Assistant Scoutmaster Troy Love of Boy Scout Troop 8051. This award is presented to registered adult volunteers in recognition for creating a sustainable program, meaning they not only have volunteered their own time but also prepared others to carry work forward in their absence.
Love became involved in Scouting many years ago and is the Unit’s Merit Badge counselor for the Eagle required “Citizenship in the Community, Nation, World, and Citizenship in Society.” His background in counseling makes him ideal for providing mentorship for Scouts seeking to learn, and earn, these important traits.
Love is also instrumental in providing support to update Troop Advancements and works closely with the scoutmaster, scouts, troop committee and scouting families to ensure all feel welcomed and have a feeling of belonging.
“He is also a fabulous cook and while on campouts he takes the opportunity to teach Scouts his recipes so they can incorporate it into their meal planning,” BSA noted.
• ORBIT FOR SUSTAINED UNIT SERVICE: This award went to Scoutmaster Carol Troxel, Boy Scout Troop 8054 and Wolf/Bear Den Leader Jim Powell of Cub Scout Pack 8054. This award celebrates adult volunteers that continue to take on responsibility within a unit and provide opportunities for Scouts to thrive in a quality program because of their time, talent, energy and passion for Scouting.
• GILA RIVER ROCKET AWARD: This award went to Scoutmaster Bryan Hinton of BSA Troop 8051G and Lion/Tiger Den Leader Amy Westmoreland of Cub Scout Pack 8054. This award celebrates new adult volunteers that take on responsibility immediately upon joining a unit and create value for a program through their time, talent, energy and passion for Scouting.
The following awards can only be earned by Yuma Area Adult Scouters:
• SILVER SAGUARO AWARD: Cubmaster Cub Scout Pack 8051/Venturing Crew 8051 Crew Advisor Jacob Anderson. This award is presented to registered adult volunteers for outstanding service to Scouting over a period of time. This prestigious award is the highest honor that can be conveyed to an adult volunteer.
• COPPER STAR AWARD: Scoutmaster Bryan Hinton of BSA Troop 8051G and Assistant Scoutmaster Joshua Priest of BSA Boy Scout Troop 8051. This award recognizes adult scouters who dedicate their time to promoting the “Spirit of Scouting” to others. This includes service such as coordinating District Program, Advancement Committee, Round Table or serving on the District Committee.
SCOUTING PROGRAMS
Christ Lutheran Church and Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church host the following Charter BSA Scouting programs:
Christ Lutheran Church
• Cub Scout Family Pack (Kindergarten to 5th Grade) meets Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Contact Yumapack8051@gmail.com.
• Scouts BSA Female Troop (5th Grade to 18) meets Monday from 6:30-8 p.m. Contact girlstroop8051@outlook.com.
• Scouts BSA Boy Troop (5th Grade to 18) meets Tuesdays from 6:30-8 p.m. Contact cthompson8051@hotmail.com.
• BSA Venturing Crew (Co-Ed ages 14-20) meets 1st/3rd Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. Contact CrewAdvisor8051@gmail.com.
Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church
• Cub Scout Pack (Kindergarten to 5th Grade) meets Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. Contact gmoss926@roadrunner.com.
• Scouts BSA Boy Troop (5th Grade to 18) meets Wednesdays from 6-7 p.m. Contact eric_tolman@yahoo.com.