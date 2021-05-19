Yuma County communities are pushing back against a proposal that calls for implementing a state income tax flat rate of 2.5%, noting that it would cut revenues for local governments. Currently, the tax rate ranges from 2.59% to 4.5%, depending on income.
Regional government leaders expressed “urgent concern” with the legislative proposal. In particular, the officials worry that it will directly impact police and fire funding and unfairly crush the state’s rural economies, including Yuma County.
“It is one of the most impactful decisions affecting our City,” Deputy City Administrator Jennifer Reichelt wrote in an email.
Rodney C. Short, Yuma deputy city attorney and designated lobbyist, asked the business community “to stand together to oppose this flat tax, as proposed, and implement a fair taxation system that will not injure Yuma and rural Arizona.”
An April 23 letter by area mayors and the county supervisor chair urged local state senators and representatives to consider how the cuts affect funding for police and fire departments in rural communities as well as other ramifications.
“No rural city or town will be able to maintain current service levels to our constituents, and sadly, a few may not survive operations” states the letter signed by Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls, Somerton Mayor Jerry Anaya, San Luis Sanchez, Wellton Mayor Cecilia McCollough, San Luis Mayor Gerardo Sanchez and Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes.
The letter is addressed to senators Sine Kerr and Lisa Otondo and representatives Tim Dunn, Charlene Fernandez, Joel John and Joanne Osborne. It explains that income tax revenues go toward the general funds of cities and towns, which primarily fund public safety operations, which make up more than 70% of most budgets.
“Any cut in this area of the budget essentially defunds police and fire,” the letter says.
In a statement to Yuma County Chamber of Commerce leaders, Short concurred: “No matter how it is spun, this flat tax, as proposed, defunds police and fire. It is math.”
According to the letter, the proposed cuts would mean a revenue reduction of $3.8 million in Yuma, which equals the salary and benefits of 19 police officers and 18 firefighters; $1.3 million in San Luis, equaling the salary and benefits of seven police officers and 6.5 firefighters; $642,497 in Somerton, equivalent to the salary and benefits of five police officers and one firefighter; and $118,144 in Wellton, which equals the salary and benefits of one police officer and .25 firefighter.
The letter also points to “detrimental effects” on parks and recreation budgets, road projects and community-based development projects.
In his statement, Short noted that “there may be virtues in a flat tax for all Arizonans, especially the business community, but as proposed, this flat tax cuts local general fund revenues by at least 15%.”
But the “real issue” for the Yuma business community is that the proposal “will put rural Arizona further behind the Valley and parts of Southern Arizona and further stunt any possible recovery from the ‘Great Recession,’” Short added.
The deputy attorney explained that the Phoenix metropolitan area has a “red-hot economy and it is doing so well that it hides how poorly rural Arizona is doing. Yuma fares a little better than many rural areas, but there should be zero doubt that the flat tax doubles down on crushing rural economies and bolsters the Scottsdales, Mesas, and Chandlers and other economically affluent areas of Arizona.”
Proponents of this tax argue that cities and towns got a windfall from the U.S. Supreme Court case of South Dakota v. Wayfair which found that states could collect sales taxes from “out-of-state” online sellers.
“The data shows this just isn’t true in the least,” Short countered. “While implementing Wayfair was a huge win for local business and Yuma’s local business, it is far from resulting in any sort of windfall for Yuma or any other rural community.”
The regional leaders also noted the Wayfair case: “The data shows there were no significant additional monies stemming from Wayfair, as many large retailers were already paying online taxes for their online enterprises. In short, the Wayfair monies merely offset the loss of local businesses. It does not come close to making up for the losses being proposed in the Legislature.”
The letter from the regional leaders also said that although their town and cities received one-time funding from the federal government this fiscal year to offset first responder expenses, it did not cover the entire cost of police and fire/medical services for any jurisdiction.
Proponents have suggested that losses from income tax cuts could be made up with growth. But the regional leaders noted that growth is primarily happening in Maricopa County. They pointed to data presented by Julie Engel, president and CEO of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., that shows that the “incredible” growth in Maricopa County is masking the economic erosion in rural communities.
“Rural areas including Yuma County and its cities are still feeling effects from the Great Recession,” their letter states. “What growth we are seeing comes with additional costs including necessary roads, parks and public safety.”
The letter noted that “perhaps cities like Scottsdale and Chandler can overcome these losses, but your Yuma County constituents cannot.”
The leaders as well as Short indicated that the proposed flat tax is not only detrimental to rural economies, it also puts Yuma County on a more uneven playing field with metro Phoenix.
The mayors and the supervisor chairman, recognizing that the state wants to help taxpayers by cutting taxes, offered a solution: “If the flat tax could be implemented while preserving the cities’ and towns’ portion, police and fire would remain funded at current levels and the burden would not fall on those men and women who put themselves at risk to protect the public.”
Another way to help taxpayers could be through refunds. “This would boost the economy in a direct and expedient way,” they said.
In addition, they indicated that investing in infrastructure would make the state more competitive.
The regional leaders asked lawmakers to further study the flat tax proposal and postpone a decision until the next legislative cycle.
“We ask you to protect and prioritize your Yuma County cities and town from these significant cuts over other cities that may have the resources to overcome these losses,” the regional leaders said in their letter.