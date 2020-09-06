The modern-day landscape of higher education in Yuma County is due in large part to the framework built by former Arizona Western College President Jim Carruthers, who served from 1984 to 1997 and passed away July 22 at age 79.
During his 13-year tenure as president, Carruthers laid the figurative brick and mortar for a foundational impact “on generations of local students” with his instrumental role in bringing four-year and graduate degree opportunities to the border region of southwestern Arizona.
In 1988, Carruthers signed an agreement with former Northern Arizona University President Euguene Highes to create NAU-Yuma. According to AWC, this partnership – along with future partnerships involving the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Yuma County K-12 school districts – later evolved into a “K-20 consortium” through which local students were afforded the option to complete all of their education, from kindergarten to a doctoral program, without ever leaving Yuma.
“Today, the Yuma campus (of AWC) is known as a University Learning Center due to these robust partnerships forged by Carruthers and his colleagues,” the college noted in a press release.
In addition to his presidency, Caurthers held a variety of other leadership roles that added to his collective 28 years at AWC.
According to the college, Carruthers’ relationship with AWC began in 1969, when he was hired as the financial aid director. He went on to serve as the director of housing and student activities, assistant dean of students and dean of students in addition to a stint as assistant football coach.
After his presidency, Carruthers also served seven years in the Arizona State House of Representatives.
In 2009, the AWC Yuma campus’ Dr. James R. Carruthers Research and Education building was dedicated to Carruthers in recognition of his role in adding NAU as a recipient of 2003 legislative funding for university research and infrastructure projects.
To further honor his legacy, Carruthers’ family has established the Jim Carruthers Memorial Scholarship via the AWC Foundation to support aspiring educators in Yuma and La Paz counties.
Community members may donate to the fund online at foundation.azwestern.edu/give-online or by mail with checks payable to AWC Foundation, P.O. Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366. Donors are urged to ensure the name of the scholarship is included on the memo line.
For more information on the AWC Foundation and its efforts to support AWC students and programs, contact the AWC Foundation at foundation@azwestern.edu or visit foundation.azwestern.edu.