SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, SON. – A commission from the State Congress of Sonora deemed it inappropriate to proceed with the impeachment of San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos González Yescas in the Beer House bar fire case.
On Tuesday, members of the Committee on Governance and Constitutional Points declined to support the proposed resolution for the political impeachment process of the mayor, as requested by the Movement for Citizens (Movimiento Ciudadano, MC) party in the Congress.
MC filed a complaint against the mayor and requested a political impeachment on Aug. 2. This complaint was later ratified in the same committee, alleging his probable responsibility, through negligence, in the tragedy of the Beer House bar fire that occurred on July 22, resulting in the death of 13 people.
In their resolution, the legislative committee, mostly composed of members of the MORENA party, to which the mayor of San Luis R.C. belongs, argued that the political impeachment would interfere with ongoing criminal investigations and that the evidence presented by the complainants was insufficient to warrant a political impeachment against González Yescas.
On Wednesday, the mayor of San Luis R.C. addressed the issue in a press conference.
“It’s a topic that was expected, and it was 100% political,” he stated.
“As they say in baseball slang, they tried to take advantage of the fastball, and that’s very wrong,” added the mayor.
The MC parliamentary group has not yet commented on the committee’s resolution.