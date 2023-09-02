SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, SON. – A commission from the State Congress of Sonora deemed it inappropriate to proceed with the impeachment of San Luis Rio Colorado Mayor Santos González Yescas in the Beer House bar fire case.

On Tuesday, members of the Committee on Governance and Constitutional Points declined to support the proposed resolution for the political impeachment process of the mayor, as requested by the Movement for Citizens (Movimiento Ciudadano, MC) party in the Congress.

