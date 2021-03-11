State legislators who represent Yuma County have invited constituents to share their questions and concerns during a meet-and-greet on Friday.
Sen. Sine Kerr and Reps. Tim Dunn, Joel John and Joanne Osborne are hosting the event from 4:30-6 p.m. at Lutes Casino, 221 S. Main St., in historic downtown Yuma.
The legislators have a section reserved and ask constituents to comply with local COVID-19 regulations, which include wearing masks and social distancing.
“Come by and ask questions and meet us,” Dunn said.
“I want to see you this Friday at Lutes Casino restaurant in Yuma, and I want to hear from you,” John stated in a message to constituents. “I was elected to serve you and part of my job is understanding my constituents’ needs.”