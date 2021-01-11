The 2021 Arizona Legislature, by the numbers

House of Representatives:

This year – 31 Republicans and 29 Democrats

Last year – 31 Republicans and 29 Democrats

Senate:

This year – 16 Republicans and 14 Democrats

Last year – 17 Republicans and 13 Democrats

Deadline for adjourning this year (Saturday the week of the 100th day, counting Saturdays and Sundays) – April 24

Adjournment last year – May 26

Last working day was actually March 23. Legislature recessed repeatedly after COVID-19 outbreak until coming back May 26 solely to adjourn.

Length of last year’s session – 72 days

Longest session – 173 days in 1988

Number of bills introduced last regular session (not including miscellaneous resolutions and memorials) – 1,607

Number sent to governor – 90

Bills signed – 90

Bills vetoed – 0

Veto record – 58, set in 2005 by Janet Napolitano

