The 2021 Arizona Legislature, by the numbers
House of Representatives:
This year – 31 Republicans and 29 Democrats
Last year – 31 Republicans and 29 Democrats
Senate:
This year – 16 Republicans and 14 Democrats
Last year – 17 Republicans and 13 Democrats
Deadline for adjourning this year (Saturday the week of the 100th day, counting Saturdays and Sundays) – April 24
Adjournment last year – May 26
Last working day was actually March 23. Legislature recessed repeatedly after COVID-19 outbreak until coming back May 26 solely to adjourn.
Length of last year’s session – 72 days
Longest session – 173 days in 1988
Number of bills introduced last regular session (not including miscellaneous resolutions and memorials) – 1,607
Number sent to governor – 90
Bills signed – 90
Bills vetoed – 0
Veto record – 58, set in 2005 by Janet Napolitano