The Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Basketball team (15-6, 8-5) dropped their second straight game, losing 76-73 in double-overtime to Scottsdale (17-4, 8-4) at the House Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.
Yaxel Lendeborg set career-highs in points with 28 and rebounds with 31, grabbing 17 rebounds in the second half and overtime periods.
The Matadors opened up an early lead, jumping in front 10-3 in the first five minutes before Scottsdale chipped away and eventually took a 20-15 lead with just under 12 minutes to play in the first half. Evan Butts buried a three-pointer to bring the Matadors to within two points. Arizona Western closed the first half on a 17-6 run to take a 32-26 lead into the break.
Arizona Western opened an 11-point lead early in the second half but Scottsdale was able to battle back to tie the game at 52 with under five minutes to play. With the Matadors trailing 56-55, Evan Butts buried a contested three from the top of the key, putting the Matadors in front 58-56. With the game tied at 58, both teams failed to take the lead in the final two minutes, sending the game to overtime.
With the Matadors trailing 63-61 with three seconds remaining in overtime, Matija Gledic took the inbound pass and tied the game at 63 with a layup, but would miss the free throw, sending the game to a second overtime. Scottsdale outscored the Matadors 13-10 in the final overtime period, handing the Matadors their second overtime loss of the season.
Both Butts and Isaiah Amato finished the as the Matadors’ second-leading scorers with 13 points each. Marquis Hargrove was the fourth Matador to finish in double-figures with 11 points.