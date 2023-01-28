The Arizona Western Matadors Men’s Basketball team (15-6, 8-5) dropped their second straight game, losing 76-73 in double-overtime to Scottsdale (17-4, 8-4) at the House Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.

Yaxel Lendeborg set career-highs in points with 28 and rebounds with 31, grabbing 17 rebounds in the second half and overtime periods.

