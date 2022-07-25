As an official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, the Civil Air Patrol performs 90% of search and rescue flights in the continental United States.
But this July, CAP’s Yuma Composite Squadron 508 lent some helpful wings by transporting two injured raptors from Lake Havasu City to Yuma in the first flight of its kind in the Arizona Wing.
The squadron had been flying a precautionary search and rescue mission on the river during the Fourth of July weekend when they stopped by Lake Havasu for fuel. In the same area, the injured birds needed a lift to Yuma, where they could be cared for by licensed wildlife rehabilitators who specialize in raptors.
On July 2, a barn owl and a prairie falcon became unexpected passengers for the squadron, and they were met with grateful rehabilitators from the nonprofit VIDA Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center.
“This was never done before,” said VIDA Wildlife President Albert Ustaszewski. “The Civil Air Patrol can assist us if they have the funding and the manpower–pilots–to supply [help] for the critically injured wildlife or if it’s, you know, places where we can’t drive to, then, if they can, they will assist us and they’ve been very gracious in that. [This flight] was a big help.”
Ustaszewski explained that VIDA Wildlife is run entirely by volunteers who rehabilitate sick, injured or orphaned wildlife. They provide services to nurse the wildlife back to health and then release them back into the wild if able.
Normally, the injured raptors from Lake Havasu City would have been picked up by car, but no one was available. Since the CAP were flying to Yuma anyway, the flight was a win-win for everyone. Pam Short from VIDA Wildlife met Maj. Stu Smith and Cadet Airman 1st Class Steven Smith at the airport in Lake Havasu City to hand over the two crated raptors, and Ustaszewski met the aircrew in Yuma to pick up the injured birds.
Now, the birds are undergoing recovery.
“The barn owl was diagnosed with candidiasis, a yeast infection of the mouth, which leads to a lack of eating and emaciation,” Ustaszewski noted. “The prairie falcon has a puncture wound in her leg and infection. We still are not sure about them, but if they recover and can be released back into the wild, we will release them here in Yuma. They are migratory and will go wherever they want. If they recover but can’t be released back into the wild, we will find permanent homes for them as either education birds, foster parents or display birds.”
As a licensed falconer and wildlife rehabilitator, Ustaszewski explained that it’s hard to tell whether the raptors will make it because it’s really up to the birds.
“They’re coming along,” he said. “It’s one of those things where it’s really kind of up to them. It sounds kind of cheesy, but sometimes you get some that come in and they look perfectly fine and you come out the next day and they passed away. Or you have some that come and they’re on death’s doorstep, and then six months later, that’s the one you release back into the wild.”
Ustaszewski recalled that when he once worked with a juvenile red-tailed hawk, he was certain the bird wouldn’t make it since most juvenile cases fail to thrive and aren’t good at hunting. Because they struggle to get food, they become weak and emaciated, but that particular hawk was a case where Ustaszewski released it into the wild. While the extent of injuries and time of aid play a factor, it can really go either way each time.
Sharing more about VIDA Wildlife, Ustaszewski mentioned that the organization is still kind of young since it started in 2019, but the volunteers do what they do for the love of wildlife.
“We’re all volunteers,” he said. “We all pay out of pocket for all of this for the love of wildlife. Us rehabbers, we work out of our homes. We’re trying to find trying to find land right now to hopefully get an actual location going here where people can come in. We’re trying to get started building on that, getting x-ray equipment and certain medications and the means to take care of these these animals.”
A way people can help with their cause? Donating. Ustaszewski expressed that with shipping, the cost of food for the wildlife alone can come up to $600. Medical care also requires significant funds.
“It is definitely a commitment of time and money as well,” he said. “Some of these animals need weeks or even months of exercise and training. I mean, I had one hawk for six months, just exercising it, training and building its muscle; essentially trying to teach him how to hunt using falconry techniques
“[... and also,] there are local farmers around here too that ask that we release these birds on their property because they’re just a natural pest deterrent. The presence of a predator oftentimes will keep nuisance birds away … we like working with our local farmers.”
VIDA Wildlife rehabilitators have worked in a variety of cases–from electrocuted birds to illegally shot birds to baby birds that have jumped out of the nest and have been brought by folks assuming they’ve been abandoned.
But to keep caring for them, Ustaszewski hopes the community will spread the word about its local nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation center. And he also hopes Yumans will remember that the Civil Air Patrol and Yuma Composite Squadron 508 are collectively an outstanding organization for kids and adults.
To learn more about the squadron, visit https://yuma.cap.gov/. To learn more about VIDA Wildlife or make a tax-deductible donation, visit https://www.azvida.org/.
