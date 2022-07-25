As an official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, the Civil Air Patrol performs 90% of search and rescue flights in the continental United States.

But this July, CAP’s Yuma Composite Squadron 508 lent some helpful wings by transporting two injured raptors from Lake Havasu City to Yuma in the first flight of its kind in the Arizona Wing.

