Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of stories reporting on the 2023 Yuma Police Department Crime Report as presented by Police Chief Tom Garrity.
While the loss of officers has slowed, the Yuma Police Department remains focused on hiring and retaining its force.
Police Chief Tom Garrity recently presented the City Council with the 2023 Yuma Police Department Crime Report, including a hiring overview.
Currently, the department has 167 sworn officers and 122 civilian staff members. The rate of officers per 1,000 city residents is 1.72, according to the U.S. Census, which many believe was undercounted. (The Census reported 97,093 full-time residents in 2021.)
Between 2019 and 2022, the department lost 32 to 33 officers each year. That number dropped to 15 last year. In the last two years, the department’s hiring rate has gone from 20 to 25 per year.
“And we are on pace to surpass that 25 this year,” Garrity noted. “We are growing slowly, but we are growing. And that just goes to show the support that the Yuma community gives us, the Police Department.”
In 2022, the department received 799 applications and hired 24.
Garrity noted that Acting City Manager Jay Simonton has authorized as many “overhires” as needed. Overhiring refers to the tactic of hiring more officers than actually needed. This way, if the department loses officers, the agency still has enough personnel to keep the force running smoothly.
However, the challenge is finding officers during a time when fewer people are going into police work and law enforcement agencies across the country are experiencing officer shortages.
Hiring and recruitment are listed among the department goals and chief’s priorities for 2023.
“We can’t have a good police department if there’s not good morale and good people here to train the new people coming. When we have those good people wanting to be here, they’re going to bring people here,” Garrity said.
The department is working on social media videos designed to attract candidates. Some of the videos are specifically targeted at attracting women.
The agency is also working with groups that “actually give you pathways to individuals that may be looking to become police,” Garrity noted. For example, athletes are used to working in a team environment.
“And it is the videos that will show what we are and the teamwork that we do that attracts them because they do want to be part of the team,” he said.
The trouble, he added, is that Yuma is “in the middle of nowhere. We’re self reliant, and it is again selling the community to these individuals that that’s why they want to come here. Once they’re here, they will learn to love Yuma like I have over the past five months. It is a totally different way of life that everyone should experience.”
The department is also working on reactivating the explorer program for youth interested in exploring police work. But before bringing back the program, the department wants to make sure the right supervisors and policies are first in place.
“We want to make sure there’s oversight. We’re dealing with young adults. With that, we want to make sure that the people who want to be there to teach them are there,” Garrity noted.
The goal is to restart the program in September, but it will more likely take longer, depending on when everything is in place.
Councilman Mike Shelton suggested connecting with the Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Career Center in conjunction with Arizona@Work.
“I think it’d be a great place to go, and with the community outreach, I think any of us here might have in our own circles people we might want to recommend,” Shelton said.
Councilman Art Morales asked how the council could further help the department, perhaps with more school resource officers in view of the recent teen party shooting that took two lives.
Garrity noted that school resource officers are paid for by the schools. However, he reiterated that the challenge remains finding candidates.
“You can give me all the money you want to hire more officers or school resource officers, it’s getting them here,” Garrity said. “And if you could give me 20 more SROs, I’d love it, but you guys support us anyway we need.”