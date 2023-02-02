Time for a joust

The joust is one of the most popular events at the Two Rivers Renaissance Faire.

 Photo courtesy of Two Rivers Faire

Pirates, Vikings, royals and even a storyteller with a pet dragon: Yumans can see it all this coming weekend at the Two Rivers Renaissance Faire on the Yuma County Fairgrounds. In this faire, attendees can stroll the streets of Port Tamsynbrooke and discover medieval history come to life from Friday Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5.

Event Director Eleanor Lee shared that this year’s faire is a promising one, with “new acts that we haven’t ever had before.”

