Pirates, Vikings, royals and even a storyteller with a pet dragon: Yumans can see it all this coming weekend at the Two Rivers Renaissance Faire on the Yuma County Fairgrounds. In this faire, attendees can stroll the streets of Port Tamsynbrooke and discover medieval history come to life from Friday Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5.
Event Director Eleanor Lee shared that this year’s faire is a promising one, with “new acts that we haven’t ever had before.”
Tea and Strumpets is the new musical group with “a little bit of everything in their repertoire” according to Lee. They’ll be accompanying regular acts from dance group Kumpania Phoenicia, bellydancing group Banat Tabla, pirate band Cutthroat Reef, Clan Darksail with its gunpowder show and more.
Archery, turkey legs, juggling, Viking games and artisan merchants make up part of the fun but the prime event at Two Rivers is the Imperial Knights Joust.
“This specific Ren Faire, you have to come and watch the joust,” Lee said. “It is the best. And if you come early, you get to watch all of the nobles and the Queen process through the whole town to go to the joust.”
Queen Elizabeth I’s court, which’ll be seen attending the joust, is joined by various guilds to delight guests. For kids and parents, Lee notes that Lady and her baby dragon Lokanys offer an interactive storytime. And the Duchess of Tamsynbrooke will be hosting a special fairy tea (adults can also indulge in spirits at the pub). For a chance to be knighted, anyone can challenge the Duke of Tamsynbrooke to a game of skill.
“Anyone can get knighted as long as you beat our Duke at a game of Jenga,” Lee explained. “That is his game and he would like to enjoy that with as many patrons as possible. He absolutely loves playing it and he’s actually started playing with swords also – and we do have some wooden swords for the little ones that may want to play Jenga with swords.”
No matter the age, Lee assures that there’s something for everyone at Two Rivers because they have everything. And attendees needn’t dress up fancy to be able to go but they’re welcome to go all out.
“You can have as much fun as you want,” she said. “If you want to dress up and create a new character, you can. If you want to dress up like a princess or a prince or a king, you can. We treat everyone as if they are royalty because they are the ones we are hosting this for.”
So why go? “It will open your imagination,” Lee says. “It will bring back a lot of history. If you’re into fantasy, we have dragons, we have fairies, we have pirates. You get to just be in a town and be someone else if you want to or be completely yourself and get some really good education about what life was like in the 1500s.”
The Two Rivers Renaissance Faire is part of the nonprofit, Havashire Festivals Inc. Their goal is to educate the public about 16th-century life with its historical re-enactments. All proceeds from the event are given to provide scholarships and educational funding.
Tickets for Two Rivers are good for the entire weekend and cost $15 for adults, $10 for military and first responders (must show valid ID) and $5 for children. Admission at the gate is cash only but tickets can be purchased online with an added card processing fee of $1.
Each day of the faire begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. The joust will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday and Sunday and at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday.
