‘Lucky’ needs to keep up the hard work
I confess that one of the more enjoyable moments in my day is when I summon my wife to “see Randy’s photo in today’s paper”, so add my name to The Chorus.
I was bemused by Mr. Hoeft’s modesty in his First Take comments in the Wednesday (12/15/2021) newspaper, saying that he is, “really, really, lucky” to “pretty much just stumble” onto a location to shoot a photo that appears on page one of the Yuma Sun!
Some years back we had the opportunity to view the gallery of Pulitzer-prize winning photos at the wonderful Newseum in Washington, D.C. The displays were striking with the pictures as large as 7’ x 5’ accompanied with the complete backstory of how each photographer captured the image. It quickly became apparent that many of the award-winning photographers were each at the right place, and at the right time to get their “money shot.” Or in other words, lucky to stumble onto a location and shoot a photo that wins a Pulitzer Prize. What separates professional photographers including Randy, from the rest of us, is that they have honed the skill of observation, recognize the moment, and are instantly prepared to get the shot.
A football coach of some note, Vince Lombardi, once famously remarked, “The harder you work, the luckier you get.” So I encourage “Lucky” to keep up the hard work of stumbling around. Who knows where his next “money shot” may appear.
Bob Filler
Yuma
Reversed values problem runs deep
Going through my desk, among those articles/letters etc that I’ve acquired over time I came across these notes, based on a sermon by a pastor named Joe White:
We have lost our spiritual equilibrium, often calling evil good and have reversed our values, ridiculed the truth of God’s word and called it pluralism, exploited the less well off and called it lottery, rewarded laziness and called it welfare, killed our unborn and called it choice, haven’t disciplined our children and called it building self-esteem, and polluted the air with profanity and pornography calling it freedom of expression.
We have abused power and called it politics and we have ridiculed the time-honored values of our forefathers, calling it enlightenment.
Perhaps some won’t agree with those remarks and will choose to argue them, but …
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Surprising country music isn’t loved by more
I’ve been listening to country music more often lately. My wife, a huge fan of classic country, has it playing in our kitchen all the time.
There are some common themes to this genre of music, but domestic tranquility is definitely not one of them. Case in point, these lyrics from Waylon Jennings: “She’s a good-hearted woman in love with a good-timin’ man.” Here’s another famous example from Kenny Rogers: “You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille. Four hungry children and a crop in the field.” No wonder Kenny was prematurely gray.
There’s plenty of sex and heartbreak in country tunes, and sin too. This begs the question, why isn’t everyone a fan?
Jesus is a prominent figure in country as are cowboys and even old baseball players. However, you will not find references to Buddha, ballerinas or Vladimir Lenin.
Country music geography is more diverse than you might think. There’s a lot of Texas, naturally (El Paso, Amarillo, even Luckenbach) but also salutes to West Virginia, Alaska, Tennessee, Ohio and Saginaw, Michigan. And – believe it or not – Beverly Hills: “Come and listen to my story about a man named Jed…”
As for me, I’m becoming more of a fan. But I hope my wife will never have cause to view me as a too much of a good-timer. If she does, I’m pretty sure I’ll end up dead or missing critical body parts. And then I might find myself the subject of a hit country ballad.
Mel Parker
Yuma
Speeders, buses raising concerns in neighborhood
We live in the Foothills in a 55 + community with no children. Lately half of the community had speed bumps installed because of speeders! Now our street is being abused by school buses and others to avoid the speed bumps. We’ve reported this to the school transportation at least four times and the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office with no results! Snowbirds walk this street mornings and nights.
Someone is going to get hurt if something isn’t done! We don’t know what else to do. The speeders have no concerns!
Chris Mulder
Foothills