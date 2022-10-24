YUHSD CTE students take over D.C.

A delegation of 94 YUHSD Career and Technical Education students had the trip of a lifetime attending the annual SkillsUSA WLTI conference in Washington, D.C.

 Photo Courtesy of YUHSD

SkillsUSA continually aims to empower students to become leaders but September provided Yuma Union High School District students a special opportunity to grow in their professionalism, communication and leadership skills.

A delegation of 94 YUHSD Career and Technical Education (CTE) students traveled to Washington, D.C. from Sept. 17 – 21, 2022 for the annual SkillsUSA Washington Leadership Training Institute (WLTI).

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

