SkillsUSA continually aims to empower students to become leaders but September provided Yuma Union High School District students a special opportunity to grow in their professionalism, communication and leadership skills.
A delegation of 94 YUHSD Career and Technical Education (CTE) students traveled to Washington, D.C. from Sept. 17 – 21, 2022 for the annual SkillsUSA Washington Leadership Training Institute (WLTI).
Over 450 students from across the nation attended the four-day WLTI conference and partook in meeting with legislative representatives, touring D.C., visiting monuments and museums, attending a CTE rally and even a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns.
“The training is about advocacy,” YUHSD CTE Executive Director Lorie Honeycutt said. “It is about telling your story and articulating it clearly so others want to take action. By having the students take this training, they are learning that many adults don’t really have. It is a very select group that gets to go to this training from the different states. We are fortunate that SkillsUSA allows us to continue participating.”
Honeycutt added that 100% of YUHSD students attending WLTI this year were awarded the National Statesman award. To take home the award, SkillsUSA requires students to sit for a personal interview with a SkillsUSA national staff member, state association director, state advisor or SkillsUSA board member about what they’ve done throughout WLTI for their congressional visits and what they’ve learned during training sessions.
Pre-work for the award interview was involved too: Students had to interview someone from their school or campus about the impact of Perkins funding and take a test to demonstrate their knowledge on SkillsUSA, civic awareness and the Carl D. Perkins Act.
“When I found out I was accepted to attend the WLTI trip, I was thrilled to know I’d be able to be a part of the opportunity,” San Luis High School sophomore Anasofia Ramirez said. “My experience during WLTI was very enlightening, educational and fun. WLTI impacted me with knowledge about how greatly important it is to be career ready and how many job positions are in need of being filled. Being in CTE leadership was very academically informative; it even helped me with life outside of school.”
Kofa High School junior Alayna Pallanes echoed the significance of the trip.
“I felt so honored to be part of something so big and amazing,” she said. “If I were to be offered the opportunity to attend other trainings and conferences again, I would definitely take the offer because it was such an amazing experience that I would love to be a part of again.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.