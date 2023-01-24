The Yuma County Library District received a $815,000 donation, prompting a supervisor to suggest setting up a trust with the funds to benefit the library.
For the last 20 years, the district has received periodic donations from the Ruth E. Miller Trust. Miller was a lab technician back when Yuma Regional Medical Center was Parkview Hospital. After she died in 1999, the library started to receive funds from her trust, about $20,000 or $25,000 each year.
“And then we didn’t see any funds. We thought, you know, the trust must have dried up,” said Lisa Mendez, library director. “And then last year we heard that her trustee had passed and that (Miller’s) estate was going to be finalized and distributed.”
The library received half of the funds. “We’re blessed that she believed in the library, the freedom to read, and has provided funds,” Mendez noted.
The Board of Supervisors mulled how to best use the sizable donation. The item was part of the consent calendar, which is often approved in one motion without discussion. However, Supervisor Tony Reyes pulled this item from the agenda, noting that the donation should be recognized.
“It is something that shouldn’t go unnoticed. In this particular case, it’s a very large donation,” he said. “This is a part of her legacy. So I just wanted to publicly thank, I guess in this particular case, Ruth Miller and the family.”
Reyes noted that the library district had expressed the intention to honor her legacy. He asked how it would be done. “Are we looking at a section of the library? Are we looking at building something with it?”
“In her will, it stipulated that the funds would be used for educational programs and books for adults and children,” Mendez said.
She further explained that the district is looking at using the funds to add more programming, perhaps summer reading programs for children.
Staff will also attend the Tucson Festival of Books in search of more authors to bring to Yuma.
Reyes noted that this kind of donation leaves a “mark” and it would be “wise” to set up a trust that will draw interest and provide long-term funds, “instead of letting it slowly whittle away to absolutely nothing.” He suggested that the trust be named after Miller.
“If I was her, I would appreciate that, more than the fact that, you know, we’re done with distribution, and now you’ve got nearly a million dollars,” Reyes said. “It’s difficult to put together a million-dollar trust, and this is a very good start, $815,000 is enough right now, given the market conditions.”
Mendez agreed that a trust was a good idea. “And there’s no way we can spend it, you know, like that.”
Chairman Martin Porchas asked County Manager Ian McGaughey and Mendez to come up with specific recommendations.
“We’ll use it wisely,” Porchas said.
In other action, the board also approved the additional consent calendar items:
• A resolution designating McGaughey as the Yuma County agent for the purpose of executing applications to obtain financial assistance under the Disaster Relief Act as required by the Arizona Department of Military Affairs. The county is required to update its agent designation for the purposes of applying for and obtaining public assistance funds during a declaration of an emergency. AZDEMA, acting as the state’s coordinator for FEMA funds, requires the designation of an agent to seek any federal or state financial assistance.
• Accepted an award of $539,480 from the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission and authorized the chairman to sign the fiscal year 2023 Rural County Alternative Prosecution and Diversion Program agreement for reimbursement of expenses related to the program.
• Approved the appointment of the Arizona Attorney General to represent the legal interests of Yuma County in the matter of San Diego Gas & Electric Company v. Arizona Department of Revenue, et al. In this matter, San Diego Gas & Electric Company has appealed the valuation of its electric transmission property as determined by the Arizona Department of Revenue. Since such electric transmission properties extend throughout Arizona, and do not lie solely within any single county, they are centrally valued by the Arizona Department of Revenue and not by individual county assessors. Thus, property tax appeals concerning centrally valued property are primarily defended by the office of the Arizona Attorney General.
• Appointed Angelica Roldan to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission for District No. 1, filling an unexpired vacancy, which term expires on April 6, 2024. The 10-member commission advises the supervisors on matters related to county parks and recreation programs. Roldan will become the eighth member. Two vacancies in District No. 4 still need to be filled.