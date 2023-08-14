Juan de Anza Bautista, the Spanish explorer whose 18th century journey passed through present-day Yuma en route to establishing an overland route from Sonora to California, will be the subject of a presentation Tuesday at the library in San Luis, Ariz.
Manuel Rojas, a Mexicali, Baja Calif., educator and historian, will present his new book, “Juan Bautista de Anza, Épica de las Californias,” in the Spanish-only program slated to begin at 11 a.m. at the libray at 1075 6th Ave. Admission to the lecture is free.
His apperance is hosted by the Mexican Consulate in Yuma as part of the observance of Binational Education Week.
De Anza led his expedition in 1775 and 1776 when Mexico and the present-day U.S. Southwest were a possession of Spain. Leading nearly 300 colonizers he traveled from Sonora, through southern Arizona, to present-day Yuma and on to California in a journey that led to the establishment of the first non-native settlement in what is today San Francisco.
The route of his journey has been designated as a historic trail by the National Park Service.
“Juan Bautista de Anza, Épica de las Californias” is the 10th book written by Rojas, a native of Guadalajara, Mexico, who now lives in Mexicali. In an interview, he said he visited New Mexico, Arizona, California and Sonora as part of his research for his book about de Anza, who died in 1788 in Arizpe, Sonora.
“The book deals with the founder of the present-day cities of San Franciso and Monterey in the 18th Century,” Rojas said. “He was the captain of the (Spanish) fort at Tubac, today part of Arizona, and opened the transportation route from Sonora to Upper California, as well as the Camino Real between Santa Fe, New Mexico and Arizpe, Sonora.”
The annual Binational Education Week is an initiative of Mexico’s foreign service ministry and is observed in all U.S. cities where Mexico has consulates.
The Yuma consulate is asking those who wishing to hear Rojas to confirm their attendance by sending an eimal to conyuma@sre.gob.mx.