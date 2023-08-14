LIBRO CONSULADO 2 (copy)

Manuel Rojas, author of “Juan Bautista de Anza: Épica de las Californias,” will speak in a Spanish-language program Tuesday at the San Luis Library.

Juan de Anza Bautista, the Spanish explorer whose 18th century journey passed through present-day Yuma en route to establishing an overland route from Sonora to California, will be the subject of a presentation Tuesday at the library in San Luis, Ariz.

Manuel Rojas, a Mexicali, Baja Calif., educator and historian, will present his new book, “Juan Bautista de Anza, Épica de las Californias,” in the Spanish-only program slated to begin at 11 a.m. at the libray at 1075 6th Ave. Admission to the lecture is free.

