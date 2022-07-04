Omaha, Nebraska.
June 2, 1998.
Richy León is walking through the practice facility at Creighton University. He and his Sun Devil teammates have the day off but are going through a light workout on the campus before their semifinal game the next day in the College Baseball World Series.
Arizona State University head coach Pat Murphy sees Leon walking past the coaches’ office.
“León!” shouts Murphy.
Richy stops and peeks into the office.
“You’re going tomorrow,” says Murphy, meaning Richy León, who just four years prior was playing at Kofa High School in Yuma, Ariz., is going to be the starting pitcher for the Sun Devils, who are one game away from playing for the national championship. Murphy is counting on Richy to get them into that game.
It is also the first day of the Major League Baseball Draft and that night Richy gets a phone call in his hotel room. It’s the Colorado Rockies. They’ve drafted him in the 23rd round.
The next day Richy pitches six strong innings as ASU pounds out a 14-4 win.
“I’m in Omaha, in the College World Series, and I pitch against Long Beach State and we win 14-4,” recalls Richy.
“That was the best day of my baseball career! It culminated with getting drafted and playing in Omaha,” continued Richy during a recent interview with the Yuma Sun while talking about his baseball career, and his retirement his past season after serving as Kofa’s head baseball coach for 19 seasons. At the time of his retirement he was the longest tenured head coach in the Yuma area.
But with baseball so ingrained in Richy’s soul, he’s not ready to step away from the game he’s loved all of his life – not entirely anyway.
He’s taken up giving personal lessons to up and coming players in the Yuma area, ranging in age from 10 years old to 13 or 14.
“I enjoy it, I’m able to give a little more personal attention to kids, instructing, and inadvertently you kind of mold the kid,” said Richy. “And you see the gratitude, which is neat to see on an individual basis. Plus I get my baseball fix now that I’m stepping away.”
Exactly. Richy may be removing himself from the full-time coaching spotlight, but he’s still a baseball junkie at heart. It’s been that way since he was a youngster growing up in San Luis and playing varsity baseball for Kofa, where he started as a freshman.
However, if one looks close enough they will find that baseball is not what drove Richy to become a high school star, a college star and a major league baseball prospect.
No, it’s a dedication to his parents that got him where he is today.
Richy explains that his mother and father both came from Mexico; they were agricultural laborers. His father dropped out of school after fourth grade, his mother after fifth grade, both going to work to help support their families. They didn’t know English and were adamant that Richy and his sister learn the language and graduate from high school.
Only problem is, Richy’s dad passed away after his sophomore year at Kofa.
“So now I have this feeling in me like I didn’t have room to fail, I cannot be a burden to my mom,” said Richy. “I have to go to school, I have to graduate college, I have to get a job to potentially help my mom or at least not burden her at the very least.”
But colleges weren’t exactly knocking down the door to recruit Richy. Some, including ASU, had shown some interest, but he’d received little more than letters.
That all changed after the Kings went on the road for a game at Deer Valley High School, where they faced highly recruited pitcher Rob Price. That afternoon, with scouts in the stands watching Price, Richy, also a senior, hits three home runs.
“I had the game of my life!” exclaimed Richy, whose phone then started ringing off the hook. One of the callers was ASU.
Richy had already agreed to play at Arizona Western College, but choosing to sign with ASU instead was not a hard decision to make. The hard part was telling his mother that he’d be playing a long way from home instead of a few miles away.
“She had an idea what Arizona Western was, she could see it’s in Yuma, it’s a junior college,” said Richy. “Then Arizona State came in and she asked, ‘What’s the difference? Why don’t you just stay here?’ And I said, ‘Mom you don’t understand,’ so I had to explain to her what a university is compared to a junior college, the levels, this is Division 1. She had no concept of what the difference was, but she was always telling me to go to college. ‘Wherever you need to go, go.’”
Four years later, plus a semester of student teaching, Richy had his degree.
That in itself is a testament to Richy’s drive and discipline, when it could have easily gone an entirely different direction.
As a freshman at ASU, he was not distracted by the lights of the big city – he said his very first trip to Phoenix was on a Kofa baseball road trip – and he stayed true to his goal of making his parents proud.
“It was very easy to just not do those things, not go to class, get caught up in this and that,” said Richy. “Guys would stop going to class thinking they were going to get drafted.
“But for me, I don’t have any room to fail, I have to get this degree, I have to. Baseball was giving me the vehicle in order to be able to do that. My mom was always up front in my head, I have to get that degree, I cannot fail her.”
His mother seldom got to see him play when he was at ASU, but whenever she’d make the trip, she would cook meals – beans, rice, soups – freeze them and bring them to Richy.
After his sophomore year at ASU, Richy was invited to play summer ball in the Cape Cod Baseball League, the premiere collegiate summer baseball league in the nation.
He got there on talent, but his grades had a lot to do with that too. Players who were struggling had to stay in Tempe attending summer school to get their grades up to be eligible to come back in the fall. Not Richy.
He played two summers in the Cape Cod League.
“I was over my skies,” said Richy with a laugh. “There were so many big leaguers there it was ridiculous. The caliber of baseball was off the charts. It was great baseball! It was great memories! It was a blast!
“I mean, a kid from San Luis, Arizona, with parents that never went to school, both parents were from Mexico … never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be spending two summers in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.”
It was no accident. As a freshman at ASU, when fall ball opened Richy took advantage of every opportunity to be on the field, which included shagging balls during batting practice.
That effort, along with his ability to track baseballs, attracted his coaches’ attention, and when he returned to school after the Christmas break, he was handed an outfielder’s glove and told, “You need to break it in.”
Richy wanted to play shortstop, a position he’d played all his life, but the reality was he might not get there until his junior year, so he jumped at the opportunity.
“I was just, excited, nervous, holy cow … I understood, as a freshman going into a program like that, I was just happy to be there.
“And sure enough, day one of the 1995 season, against Duke University, I’m starting in center field. I had never played the outfield in my life!
“That’s why I tell my players, you never know what’s going to happen, you don’t take a day off, don’t take an at bat off, don’t take a pitch off, just go right after it, because you never know, because that day changed my life.”
He started 45 games in the outfield, played some at third and second, and even pitched some for the Sun Devils.
As a returning sophomore, Richy had his sights set back on being the Sun Devils’ starting shortstop and he won the job during the fall. But when the spring semester started, in the first scrimmage after the holiday break, he broke his ankle. Murphy convinced him that he would be back before the end of the season and the Sun Devils would need him if they made it into the post season.
They didn’t.
Entering his junior year, Richy won the starting job at second base, did some pitching as a late inning setup man, and went back to Cape Cod. He was also now draft eligible, “so now it’s becoming real,” said Richy. “This is going to happen.
“I had no doubt I was getting drafted, and I’m feeling pretty full of myself, like it’s going to happen. I’m not that humble freshman who came in two years ago. And Murphy said the Diamondbacks were looking at me.”
The phone never rang.
“It was a blessing in disguise,” said Richy.
During Richy’s senior year, the Sun Devils used a three-man pitching rotation, a Friday guy, a Saturday guy and a Sunday guy. They had aces in the first two slots. The third starter was a revolving door.
Until ASU hosted top-ranked and undefeated Stanford in a three-game set. The Sun Devils were smoked in the first two games, and similar to the World Series scenario, while walking past Murphy’s office at Packard Stadium after the Saturday defeat, the coach ushered Richy in and told him he would be starting the Sunday game against Stanford.
Richy pitched six innings, the Sun Devils won 4-2, “and guess who becomes the Sunday guy?” he said.
He had 12 starts on the mound for the Sun Devils that season, along with playing some at second base, and he winds up pitching in the College World Series.
“Now, if I would have gotten drafted (after his junior season), I’d be gone now,” he said. “But now I’m closer to getting a degree and we’re going to Omaha and I got to pitch in Omaha!”
After the World Series it was a whirlwind for Richy, who returned to Tempe, signed a contract with the Rockies and was sent to play “A” ball with the Portland Rockies in Portland, Ore. He then went to back to school in the fall to complete his final semester, reported to Rockies training camp the following spring and that summer played “High-A” ball with the Asheville Tourists in Asheville, N.C.
That fall he did his student teaching at Kofa, to finish up his degree.
Still baseball reigned supreme in his mind, but during his second year in the Rockies’ minor league organization, he started to see the writing on the wall. He was now 24 years old, a college senior draftee, playing on a team with 18 and 19-year-old players.
At the end of the second season he had doubts about going back when Murphy offered him a job as an assistant at ASU. Richy took the job, and also signed on to play for Scottsdale’s Valley Vipers in the fledgling Western Baseball League, which included the Yuma Bullfrogs.
When the Vipers traveled to Yuma for a series that summer, locals, including then Kofa head baseball coach Billy Laguna and principal Chip Schneider, turned out to cheer for the local star. Schneider did more than cheer, however; he offered Richy a teaching job.
Richy then arranged to be traded to the Bullfrogs and in the fall of 2000 began his teaching job; became a varsity baseball assistant in 2001; played for the Bullfrogs again that summer; became Kofa’s JV coach in 2002 and played another season with the Bullfrogs; and he and his wife Jamie welcomed their first child, Jonah, in the spring of 2003.
After the 2003 season Laguna retired in order to spend time watching his son, Rocky, play baseball at ASU. Richy applied for the job and was hired.
“So, in the fall of 2003, I’m a new dad and head coach for the spring of 2004,” said Richy.
Nineteen seasons, 221 wins and six trips to the state tournament later, Richy is now the one stepping down, for much the same reasons as his mentor, Laguna.
Jonah is now a sophomore at Arizona Christian University playing football and baseball, while Richy’s daughter, Mia, who excels in drama and art, is going to be a sophomore at Cibola High School. And Richy wants to spend his time watching them.
“It’s the same thing. It’s come full circle,” said Richy.
Is a return to coaching in Richy León’s future?
It would have to be a pretty good job offer, he said.
“I’m at peace now. It’s time to throw it into neutral.”