In the hopes of reaching new potential adopters, the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) has a special message for boaters and travelers coming to Yuma to enjoy the Colorado River: Life’s better with a shelter dog!
“Life is better at the river but think how much better it can be with a shelter dog as your co-captain!” HSOY Executive Director Annette Lagunas said. “They are just excited to be out of their kennels with people and a day at the river would be truly special and help them learn vital social skills.”
Per a release from HSOY, the shelter’s grateful to its community partners who’ve been sponsoring free adoptions and free microchips for any animal at the shelter during July. But while HSOY is experiencing an uptick in adoptions, the shelter finds it important to reach outside the community to increase adoption numbers.
“The shelter is no place for an animal in the stifling summer months,” their statement reads.
That’s why the new summer campaign encourages locals and visitors to consider going boating, rubbing, relaxing on a sand bar and enjoying the Colorado River’s natural beauty – with the pleasure of a shelter dog’s company.
As a note of caution, HSOY staff are emphasizing that Yuma’s intense heat needs to be considered when going out since even a few minutes on hot pavement can burn paws. They advise developing a good plan for keeping animals safe on any excursions.
With animal safety in mind, boaters are also encouraged to stop by the shelter and consider fostering or taking a dog as part of the Dogs Day Out program.
“These approved dogs can even bring their overnight bag and have a slumber party with you,” Lagunas said. “If you fall in love, you can choose to keep it as a foster and eventually adopt it. If you choose to return it, we just appreciate the fact that it had a special day out!”
The campaign is currently running on billboards that have been donated by Sign Pro and Country Club RV, through social media and through flyers at participating hotels and restaurants.
“It’s a community effort and we know the boating community has a lot of heart and love for animals,” Lagunas added.
As part of the campaign, HSOY has given river-themed names to three special dogs to increase their exposure. Imperial, Mittry and Senator are all water tested and ready to be perfect river buddies, the shelter stated. Another fun river buddy would be Sarge, who’s “up for anything.”
HSOY also highlighted a special story of Daisy, the infamous “river” dog the shelter cared for. Daisy spent several weeks as a homeless dog wandering around the Gila River before a family picked her up and brought her to the shelter.
“Our medical team evaluated her and determined that she had a broken ankle that had not healed properly,” HSOY shared. “While we can’t know Daisy’s whole story, we do know that she survived for a long period of time alone on the river and happily, is now in the loving care of Cherished Tails Senior Sanctuary.
“Boaters are a close knit community who all joined together to share Daisy’s story when she was found and we’re really hoping that if they have the opportunity, they’ll continue to share our dogs to help them find their forever homes.”
To adopt, foster or partake in the Dogs Day Out program, visit www.hsoyuma.com or call 928-782-1621 and use extensions x107 or x117.
