In the hopes of reaching new potential adopters, the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) has a special message for boaters and travelers coming to Yuma to enjoy the Colorado River: Life’s better with a shelter dog!

“Life is better at the river but think how much better it can be with a shelter dog as your co-captain!” HSOY Executive Director Annette Lagunas said. “They are just excited to be out of their kennels with people and a day at the river would be truly special and help them learn vital social skills.”

