Smoke from a wildfire burning in northern Yuma County has caused hazy skies in the area the past few days.
According to Rob Roy Williams, assistant fire manager for the Colorado River District of the Bureau of Land Management, the fire is burning in both the Imperial and Cibola National Wildlife Refuges.
“Geographically, it is between the Draper Lake area and the Cibola Lake area,” Williams said. “It’s burning in both Arizona and California.”
The fire, which has spread to both sides of the Colorado River, was started by a lightning strike from the storm that passed through Yuma County Tuesday morning.
So far the fire has burned an estimated 925 acres. Approximately 35 firefighters from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the BLM and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management are currently battling the blaze.
Williams added that while BLM firefighters are involved in fighting the fire, it has not burned any agency-managed lands yet, and likely won’t.
There have been no reports of any injuries and no structures are endangered.
Williams said the fire, which is reportedly 50 percent contained, is still active.
