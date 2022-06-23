ROLL – “Every inch of Mohawk Valley School will be touched in the coming year. Every door, every window, wall, ceiling, floor, roof, exterior walls and bathroom will be renovated. The kitchen and cafeteria will have much-needed repairs. Lighting, wiring and technology will be fixed and upgraded. We will have a new fire alarm and intercom system. It will be like having a brand new school.”
On Wednesday morning, Superintendent Shanna Johnson excitedly spoke before a gathering of project partners, staff, administrators, students and community members to celebrate the kickoff of a master renovation project for Mohawk Valley School.
With its main building having been built in 1930, the school is notable for being on the national registry of historic buildings. But age requires upkeep, and the school has endured decades of deterioration.
Sharing her journey as superintendent, Johnson recounted the various concerns brought to her by Tim, the facilities manager: door locks could no longer be fixed because the parts to fix them aren’t there or are no longer made, roofs couldn’t make it through another summer storm, the flooring was coming up in the restrooms and the partitions were falling off, the cast iron plumbing in one building was about to fail.
“I was determined to fix this facility so that our students would have a safe and enjoyable learning environment,” Johnson said. “It is not fair that students in wealthier school districts, public school districts across the state have beautiful facilities, and our precious little students out here in Roll have poor facilities and conditions. Our students are using restrooms that no longer have partitions or flooring, bathrooms that have fungi and mushrooms growing through the floor in our main building, classrooms that are unsafe and unhealthy due to the poor conditions of the doors and windows, a cafeteria that has such poor equipment that it’s a constant battle to keep rodents and insects out, a fire alarm and a PA system that no longer work.
“Our students deserve an equal opportunity for a safe and comfortable learning environment just as any other students in the state of Arizona, so we decided to go to the voters for a bond in 2018. Thank goodness our community and voters trusted us and approved our $1.5 million bond. We knew that our facility needed repairs, but I do not believe we truly at that point understood the depth of the need.”
After the passage of the bond, the district hired DLR Architect Group and Arcadis Project Management to address every deficiency on campus and then turned to the Arizona School Facilities Oversight Board to request funding to pay for assessments and designs to meet the deficiencies. Johnson explained that the board typically funds one little project at a time, but for the first time, all the needed projects have been combined into one major project that’s receiving an additional near $5 million from the state facilities board.
In all, the project is funded through a community-supported bond referendum, as well as E-Rate and ESSER grants and through the AZ School Facilities Oversight Board and Arizona’s building renewal grant program.
Per the press release from Mohawk Valley School District, the full campus renovation modernizes the school from top to bottom, including new roofing and repairs to the historic metal shingle roof; new paint to refresh the exterior; new flooring; and updated technology and electrical outlets to enhance the learning environment. Support spaces such as bathrooms, IT rooms, kitchen spaces and administration spaces will also be improved.
The district’s partners in the renovation project – DLR Group, Arcadis and Pilkington Construction Company – expressed great pride in their involvement.
“The architect that founded DLR Group nearly 100 years ago drew this building, so it’s exciting to look at those drawings and realizing that we’re back again to help Mohawk Valley,” said DLR Group Principal Carmen Wyckoff. “…So for us, this isn’t just a renovation. This is really a project of passion. It’s a project to make sure that Mrs. Johnson and her teachers can focus on education and on kids rather than leaky roofs, and that you can have the technology you want in your classroom, you can have the electrical you need in your classroom and you can focus on education rather than the building. We’re so proud to be part of this.”
Additionally, the district is in the middle of a $3 million water treatment plant project that will provide safe drinking water for the students. Johnson explained that the school currently takes water off the surface canal behind the property, but the system is barely working. Sternco Engineers, Inc. designed the water plant using a membrane plant from WesTech. The design relies on a CONEX box concept and is being constructed by Taylor Engineering.
Johnson added that having the plant is essential in providing clean water since the water from the canal has to be cleaned, filtered and pre-treated before it can be consumed. The project also addresses the school’s fire protection and water distribution and has been funded by the Arizona School Facilities Oversight Board.
“By the time you get the water treatment plant done and everything else, there will be $10 million dollars of work in this facility,” noted Arcadis Principal Project Director Stephen Jones. “It should be a beautiful, beautiful facility.”
“Between the water plant and two HVAC projects they’re just wrapping up and now this renovation, it’s pretty crazy around here,” Johnson said. “It’s gonna be an interesting year as we roll around and move classrooms and move spaces. Our first challenge–we’ve already moved out of our office, and so that’s gonna be fun and exciting.”
Johnson stated that the project is currently expected to be completed by April 2023.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.