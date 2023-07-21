Like My Family: YPG program analyst proud to support soldiers

While some people can’t imagine working in the same place for their entire career, Mireya Balcazar wouldn’t wanted to have been any place other than Yuma Proving Ground for the past 39 years.

 Photo By James Gilbert/U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

“I think I’m very patriotic. Even though I didn’t serve in the military, I’m doing my part for the soldier, and that makes me very proud,” said Balcazar, a program analyst in the Range Operations and Training Division (ROTD). “I have always said, if it is going to break, let it be here at YPG and not out in theater.”

