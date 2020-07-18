Limiting travel: Ban on non-essential border crossings from Mexico extended to Aug. 20

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – People from Mexico will have to wait at least another month before they can come to the Yuma area for any but essential reasons.
Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced this week that U.S. ports of entry in San Luis and elsewhere on Mexican and Canadian borders will remain closed to non-essential crossings from those countries until Aug. 20.
The restriction was first put in place in March as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 among the nations. It has been extended every month since then. The current restriction would have been lifted on Tuesday, had Wolf not extended it.
“Based on the success of the existing restrictions and close collaboration with Mexico and Canada, @DHSgov will continue to limit non-essential travel at our lands ports of entry with Canada and Mexico until Aug. 20,” Wolf announced on Twitter.
Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s foreign relations secretary, also announced the extended ban on non-essential travel on Twitter.
“After reviewing the development of the spread of COVID-19, Mexico proposed to the United States an extension for more days of the restriction on non-essential land travel on the common border,” Ebrard said.
For its part, Mexico has not restricted non-essential visits from the United States, although the hours of operation of the Mexican port of entry at San Luis Rio Colorado, previously open around the clock, have been reduced to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The extension of the ban on non-essential visits come as COVID-19 cases and coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise on both sides of the border.
As of Friday, there were 172 deaths in Yuma County related to the virus and 146 in San Luis Rio Colorado.