Folks with no connection to Marine life may have no idea of the goings on and experiences of those living in a Marine Corps installation, but it’s considered a world of its own that warrants special training.

That’s where L.I.N.K.S. comes in. Standing for Lifestyles, Insights, Networking, Knowledge and Skills, L.I.N.K.S. is training program from Marine Corps Family Team Building which provides participants with a foundational knowledge of the U.S. Marine Corps. With over 1,000 school-aged children connected to the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, providing educators with L.I.N.K.S. training is a benefit to both teacher and student.

