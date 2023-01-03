Folks with no connection to Marine life may have no idea of the goings on and experiences of those living in a Marine Corps installation, but it’s considered a world of its own that warrants special training.
That’s where L.I.N.K.S. comes in. Standing for Lifestyles, Insights, Networking, Knowledge and Skills, L.I.N.K.S. is training program from Marine Corps Family Team Building which provides participants with a foundational knowledge of the U.S. Marine Corps. With over 1,000 school-aged children connected to the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, providing educators with L.I.N.K.S. training is a benefit to both teacher and student.
According to Yuma School District One, James B. Rolle Elementary is one of Yuma’s top three schools with military-connected students. Because of this, MCAS Yuma held a L.I.N.K.S. for Rolle teachers in early December.
L.I.N.K.S. trainer Carol Troxel and MCAS Yuma School Liaison Officer Candice Brown presented on how these teachers can better support their military students. The discussion began with Marine Corps history, common terms and acronyms and unique facts about MCAS Yuma.
Rolle teachers also learned more about deployments and family moves and the emotional effects that such transitions may have on families and students.
By understanding common symptoms of stress in children, like difficulty concentrating in school, teachers learned they might better support students “with the goal being to try to work with the student in the classroom to prepare some of those skills in advance,” Candice Brown stated.
With the training now under their belts, Rolle teachers can go about teaching with more mindfulness for what military students experience.
