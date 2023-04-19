SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Audiences might have a feeling they’re not in San Luis anymore when they attend San Luis High School’s spring production of “The Wizard of Oz” today through Friday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the SLHS Performing Arts Center.

“I love this show for many reasons – it’s big, colorful and full of heart,” SLHS Drama Director Timothy Ames said. “The characters leap off the page and come to life for the audience. Our students have worked so hard and they are ready to bring you on their adventure to Oz. The show sends a wonderful message about friendship and finding happiness in your own backyard. I hope everyone gets a chance to come see this exciting musical.”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

