SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Audiences might have a feeling they’re not in San Luis anymore when they attend San Luis High School’s spring production of “The Wizard of Oz” today through Friday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the SLHS Performing Arts Center.
“I love this show for many reasons – it’s big, colorful and full of heart,” SLHS Drama Director Timothy Ames said. “The characters leap off the page and come to life for the audience. Our students have worked so hard and they are ready to bring you on their adventure to Oz. The show sends a wonderful message about friendship and finding happiness in your own backyard. I hope everyone gets a chance to come see this exciting musical.”
Based on L. Frank Baum’s classic novel of the same name, the play is an adaptation by the Royal Shakespeare Company and features all the most well-known songs and key moments from the 1939 classic film.
Young Dorothy Gale, played by Frankie Andrade and Mariely Navarro, will be swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical land of Oz. There, she’ll encounter a host of whimsical characters: from good witches and bad witches to animals that talk and scarecrows that walk! By the end, attendees might come to agree that “there’s no place like home.”
“I recommend this show for all audiences, from youth to seniors, as it provides a classic yet magical experience for all,” SLHS drama student Juan Palomares said. “All of our characters are super friendly and fun to interact with and I’m sure anyone who comes to watch the Wizard of Oz will leave feeling satisfied and joyful.”
Tickets are $5 presale and can be purchased from any cast member or $7 at the door. For questions or additional information, folks can contact Ames at tames@yumaunion.org.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.