Avid boaters, swimmers and sunbathers who frequent Martinez Lake and Fishers Landing may have noticed a group of odd-looking insects no larger than ladybugs swarming near some of the waterside foliage. These small brown-and-yellow creatures are known as tamarisk leaf beetles, emigrants to Yuma County by way of the Colorado River who’ve wound up here, it seems, entirely by accident.
According to Erica Stewart, wildlife biologist for the Bureau of Land Management Yuma Field Office, the tamarisk leaf beetle was first introduced to areas north of Yuma in an attempt to curb the invasion of the tamarisk or saltcedar tree planted after the damming of the Colorado River.
“Because of the damming of the Colorado River in the 1800s, the saltcedar — the tamarisk — was brought in for bank stabilization so that the steamboats could still use the river,” Stewart said. “It has gradually expanded its range because it can live in places that the native riparian trees do not normally live, so it will often take over the natural habitat where the cottonwood and willow is and it will also expand into the upland where you find your mesquite and palo verde.”
Cue the tamarisk leaf beetle. According to the New Mexico Forest and Watershed Institute, the intention behind releasing these creatures in 2001 was not to wipe out the saltcedar entirely, but to scale back its population enough to allow these native riparian plants to regrow. Over the next several years, the beetles are anticipated to “contribute to the defoliation and eventual mortality” of 70-85% of saltcedars.
Today, according to the institute, the beetles range from Montana to as far south as Mexico and from California to Texas.
While it was first believed that these seasonal beetles wouldn’t survive in the desert heat, they’ve adapted to Yuma’s conditions and proven helpful in co-managing an invasive species and natural wildlife habitat.
“If you look at the Multi-Species Conservation Program and some of our restoration areas, those areas have been greatly restored back to the natural cottonwood, willow and mesquite that was here historically,” Steward said. “In terms of saltcedar treatment or eradication, the beetle just gives one more way to treat the salt cedar to cut back its impact and help us do our job in that eradication.”
The beetles help out by munching on the leaves and tender bark of saltcedars, causing branches to defoliate and canopies to thin with each cycle. While they likely aren’t here to stay as saltcedars beckon elsewhere, Stewart said it’s highly probably that the beetles will return once the defoliated trees regenerate.
“As they mature, they will fly to other areas to find saltcedar, she said. “In areas north of Yuma that the beetle has moved through, once those trees re-leaf, we fully expect them to come back and reforage. There are some places that have been hit three and five years in a row by the beetle.”
Though they can be a bit of a nuisance, there’s no need to fear these creatures; they’re not harmful, and their only concern is doing their job.
“They won’t hurt your pets, they won’t hurt you,” she said. “They can be annoying in swarms, definitely during the summertime, but they are doing their job by defoliating the salt cedar, which is what they were released for.”
To learn more about tamarisk leaf beetles, watch the video “History, Release and Spread of the Tamarisk Beetle” produced by RiversEdge West (formerly the Tamarisk Coalition) at youtube.com.