It’s been over a year since Diana Wise started her campaign to “Share the Love” and bring the joy and comfort of robotic companion pets to Yumans with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Through her partnership with the Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG), Wise has been able to present the lifelike pets to various assisted living facilities and most recently, the new Arizona State Veteran Home in Yuma.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Wise presented a robotic kitty and puppy to the home and was met with delight from Robert Schellenberg, a 73-year-old Marine veteran.

