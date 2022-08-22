It was a hot September day in 2005 when Yvonne Llanes last had use of her legs as she knew them. She’d pulled up to the front of Kirkland’s in Yuma Palms to load purchases into the back of her Suburban when suddenly, her mother-in-law urgently yelled, “Yvonne!”
Before she knew it, she felt a “boom” and was pinned between her car and the car that had just hit her. The driver hadn’t seen her because he was high on meth and upon impact, Llanes’ legs were severed on the spot and she lost everything from above her knees down.
“I was screaming and screaming and screaming because I was in so much pain and I was trying to push the car off me and of course the car wasn’t gonna go anywhere because it’s this big car, but I was trying to push it and push it,” Llanes said.
When the cars were finally separated, Llanes fell onto a hot road with spilt hot radiator fluid. She sustained burns on her back, but she never lost consciousness. Passerby Marines stopped to help Llanes by taking off their belts and applying them as tourniquets. The ambulance came and soon she received much needed care in the hospital. When she left, she did it in a wheelchair.
“When I woke up the next day, I knew what had happened to me,” Llanes shared. “I was very sad and upset and I was crying. I knew I didn’t have my legs anymore. They were both gone. And I asked myself, ‘What am I going to do with my life now? I don’t have legs anymore.’ I was a mom to four kids, I was a wife and I didn’t think I was going to be able to do any of those things again properly, you know?
“How was I going to take my kids to school? I had three kids in middle school … and then I had a little baby … so it was just going to be really hard for me to do all the things that I did before without legs. I sank into a deep depression. I got really sad and all I did was sit in my wheelchair. I stayed in my wheelchair for a long time, for almost 10 years.”
Her life took a positive turn, however, when she met people with prosthetic legs. Seeing them running, walking, going up stairs and down ramps had amazed Llanes, so she asked them a bunch of questions and ultimately found the motivation to go to a prosthetic clinic.
Since then, she’s been living life to the fullest with prosthetic legs. Her prosthesis is computerized so that her knees function smoothly and she’s decorated her legs with sparkly rhinestones to make them pretty. But perhaps one of the greatest benefits of these legs is that they’ve allowed her to lead a more active life.
“I do a lot of sports now that I’m up and walking,” she said. “I walk in a lot of 5Ks. I swim. I go to the gym every day and I work out and I lift weights. I ride horses, I play golf and I do all these things because of my prosthesis.
“… I actually have 21 medals and two silver medals (in swimming and weightlifting …) and then I have several medals that are platinum because I’ve been able to complete some 5Ks. All these things that I’ve done and all these medals would not have been possible without this prosthetic technology. I am so grateful to all the scientists, all the researchers and everyone who has helped to make these types of devices because otherwise I would probably still be sitting in my wheelchair–which, there’s nothing wrong in sitting in a wheelchair, but if you want to be more active and if you want to participate in sports, it’s just so much easier to do when you have these type of devices.”
Llanes had recently recounted her story and demonstrated usage of her prosthetics on Zoom to an audience of 8th grade English Language Arts students from Eva Cervantes’ class in Centennial Middle School to help them better understand an upcoming story they’re working on called “Are Bionic Superhumans on the Horizon?”
“Yvonne and I have been friends since we worked together 20 years ago in Somerton,” Cervantes said. “It was amazing to have her take time out of her day to attend three different Zoom meetings throughout the day to ‘meet’ our 8th graders and share her experience with them. I feel this was a great opportunity for them, as well as for our 8th grade English Language Arts teachers.”
To prepare them for the upcoming story, Cervantes felt that students would benefit from having prior knowledge on prosthetics and their benefits/newest applications as well as having someone answer their questions.
And the students did have their fair share of questions. Some had asked how long they typically last (computerized legs last three to five years), whether lightning would be attracted to them (Llanes was unsure) and whether the driver who hit her had been punished.
“Yes, they filed charges against the man that did this to me, but he only received a two-year prison sentence,” she answered. “He was able to get out in one year so he only did one year of that two-year sentence. I was really upset about that because he only had to give up one year of his life behind bars and I have to spend the rest of my life with my prosthetic legs and without any legs whenever I don’t have prosthetic legs on and it’s been difficult.
“It’s been a rough road, but it’s also been a fun road because I myself have refused to be unhappy. I’ve told myself I’m going to be happy. I’m going to do as many activities as I can. I’m going to travel and go to as many places as I can. I want to meet as many people as I can and talk to as many people as I can. So I’ve made it a very happy life, but unfortunately, I’ve had to go through all these trials and all these tribulations because of someone who made a very terrible life decision and chose drugs over safety.”
Llanes went on to explain that each of her legs cost $100,000 but fortunately, her insurance covers them. Most insurances, if not all, cover all or most of the cost for prosthetic legs. Llanes also shared that she used to have a love-hate relationship with technology but has come to love it now.
“Maybe on some days I have a love-hate relationship with it like when I forget to charge my leg and I can’t use it, but had it not been for all these advances in science and all these advances in technology, then it would be difficult for me to do a lot of the things that I do now. And I know that a long time ago you these devices didn’t even exist. They used to be made out of wood … We’re very fortunate to be around in this day and age to where we have access to all of this different technology.”
When it comes to receiving accommodations, Llanes told the students that she’s been her own advocate.
“I have brought it upon myself to go to doctors, to go to my prosthetic people and make sure I have what I need and make sure that the insurance is going to cover it and if insurance isn’t going to cover it, I have done my research to see if there’s programs out there that can help me pay for the extra costs – so I do that all on my own,” she said. “And it’s important for every one of us – even you guys out there – to fight for what you want, to research things and find out what’s out there to see what can make having things that you need easier for you to get.”
Llanes also expressed that what keeps her going are the positive people she encounters. Every day people can be a great support by smiling and sharing positivity with her.
And although the main focus of her virtual visit was to share more about what her life is like, one of her most important takeaways for the students was that life isn’t over even when things look bad.
“I want to show other people that are in the same situation that I’m in – that have maybe lost one leg or two legs or an arm or what have you –that just because you lose something, life isn’t over,” she concluded. “In fact, it can be even more productive and more beautiful and you can do even more things than you’ve ever done before. Life is not over just because something bad has happened to you.”
