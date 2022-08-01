Some may feel that being a rural teacher is a disadvantaged job with less access to resources and interesting places to take kids on field trips, but Yuma’s 2022 Rural Teacher of the Year feels differently. In Elizabeth “Liz” Colton’s view, being a rural teacher is all about community and the advantages far outweigh the disadvantages.

“This is my 17th year teaching,” she said. “I know a lot of Yuma families. That’s one thing that I really love is that I’ve got to know lots of families in the community–I’ve had their sister, I’ve had their brother. Just a couple of years ago, I was teaching a student in kindergarten and then the mom’s like, ‘Oh, do you remember me? You had me in sixth grade a while back!’ and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I got to see the whole the whole cycle.”

