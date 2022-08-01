Some may feel that being a rural teacher is a disadvantaged job with less access to resources and interesting places to take kids on field trips, but Yuma’s 2022 Rural Teacher of the Year feels differently. In Elizabeth “Liz” Colton’s view, being a rural teacher is all about community and the advantages far outweigh the disadvantages.
“This is my 17th year teaching,” she said. “I know a lot of Yuma families. That’s one thing that I really love is that I’ve got to know lots of families in the community–I’ve had their sister, I’ve had their brother. Just a couple of years ago, I was teaching a student in kindergarten and then the mom’s like, ‘Oh, do you remember me? You had me in sixth grade a while back!’ and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I got to see the whole the whole cycle.”
In these 17 years, Colton has certainly touched the lives of many students of varying ages. These days, she makes a difference as a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) teacher at Crane Middle School. Her classroom is known as the STEAM Creativity Lab because she regularly encourages students to be creative and innovate in that space.
Colton’s students have been able to enjoy learning about robotics through BattleBots and FIRST LEGO League. They’ve used 3D printers and pens to create designs and models. They’ve learned about circular economies and recycling plastics through their own student conference at Arizona Western College’s Wellton Learning Center. And some students have even learned about automotive design and industry through the Design of Remote Impact Vehicles and Engineering (DRIVE) course from Yuma ABEC that she teaches.
“I try to find things that the kids are interested in to make it really student driven, and then I try to disguise the learning back into STEM,” Colton said. “It’s really important that kids find a passion for learning and that they understand they have so many great opportunities to contribute to our community. There’s so many jobs available that are related to STEM and so that’s kind of my big philosophy. I really believe that every student can innovate and create and that they just need teachers who believe in them and who support them in those things.”
One example of this philosophy in practice was through the BattleBots activity she referenced.
“We did BattleBots this summer and at the end of last year, we had little mini HEXBUGS and the kids battled them just like BattleBots that you would see on TV on Discovery,” she said. “And then we would use 3D printing and 3D printing pens to add attachments to the BattleBots and then they would compete to see who was the most aggressive, who could flip the other robot over or knock them out of the ring or things like that.
“And the kids really loved it. They had to do some math, they definitely had to work with technology. We talked about the physics behind it, so the science was really embedded. It was a full STEM activity that the kids absolutely loved, and when you find things like that that the kids already enjoy doing, then they’re that much more invested in their learning.”
Before Colton became a teacher, she was originally looking to work in parks and recreation. She had plenty of experience in activity planning and working with families, but it was after she got into teaching swimming lessons and a friend suggesting teaching that Colton realized it was a great idea. Having moved already to Yuma because of her husband, her teaching career began at Crane’s Valley Horizon Elementary. And now, she can’t imagine doing anything else.
“I love being in education,” she said. “I love being able to represent our county. I feel like I can serve our community best by being a teacher. I love this community. I’m grateful to be here. I’ve lived in Yuma for 18 years now and it’s home.”
Coming back to the topic of why being a rural teacher is so great, Colton enthused about working for the district and being part of Yuma.
“I really love the school district I work for and I have a really wonderful principal,” she explained. “Mr. Tyree is absolutely amazing. He really is supportive of his teachers. He really wants what’s best for the students … They want to make every day the best day ever for these kids when they come here and you don’t get that everywhere. But in a nice community like this, you do get that.”
Colton’s appreciation for Crane Middle School Principal Ryan Tyree’s leadership is also returned: he was the one to nominate her. And he’s quite proud to have two teachers at Crane Middle consecutively win the title. Of Colton specifically, he expressed that her successes continue to mount up as she makes impacts on the local, state and national levels.
“Mrs. Colton is recognized as an Apple Distinguished Teacher and certified as an Apple Coach,” he shared. “Mrs. Colton has been instrumental in Crane Middle School being selected to apply and be recognized as an Apple Distinguished School … She has built connections within the local community in Yuma. At Crane Middle School, our partnerships have grown by 365% and donations totaling over $35,000. She is an active member in Yuma County’s Middle School Career Exploration program known as Yuma Arizona Business and Education Coalition (Yuma-ABEC). Mrs. Colton is a critical asset in the Yuma-ABEC project and has contributed to creating an exemplary model for the entire state of Arizona.
“Putting Yuma on the map, through her STEM program, students develop a deep understanding of collaboration, critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity and innovation through Challenge Based Learning. She is growing our community of change-makers.”
In addition to community, helping students grow and making a positive impact are precisely what Colton loves most about the job. Seeing what her students accomplish in school and even after, when she sees them around town, is a sweet reward.
One of her favorite memories from working with students in robotics perfectly embodies her perspective on the joy of being a rural teacher, where community and students work together.
“So I did do FIRST LEGO League Robotics for many years and … I had an all girl robotics team win regional, win state and then they went to the Global Innovation Awards for first and they were in the top 20 worldwide. And they got a provisional patent for their Aqua Box. The girls are in high school now … and that was back when they were in fifth and sixth grade, but one of the best things is just being able to see that progress. Had they not had that opportunity, then they won’t go, ‘Oh, I like engineering. Oh, I can innovate, I can create, I can solve problems for our community. I can be a community leader and I don’t have to wait until I’m 20 or an older adult. I can do it right now as a kid.’ And that’s what I really hope and you know, what a blessing it was.
“Yuma County is so awesome. We had to raise a lot of money in a short amount of time to go to San Jose for those awards. And Yuma County just came together–like the radios, the news station, the Elks club, the Moose club–everybody was coming together and we did all these fundraisers. Everybody was coming in and donating money and they got those groups to San Jose. I mean, that’s what’s awesome about Yuma is that we pull together, we all care about each other and when we need each other, we’re there for each other and that’s the benefit of being a rural teacher. Yes, we are in a small town, but I feel like we care a little bit more and we tend to know each other a little bit more and hopefully, we all want the best for each other. You know what I mean?”
The Arizona Rural Schools Association has yet to announce the Teacher of the Year, but come September, Colton may just earn the title.