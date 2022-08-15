The Pima County Board of Supervisors struggled through a recent agenda item, fighting through fits of laughter as they decided whether to send a nippy dog to Yuma.
“Abandonment to Yuma…I just don’t know that’s something we should be doing to any dogs or anyone,” Supervisor Matt Heinz quipped.
“I’m not going to second that one,” Supervisor Steve Christy said.
The subject came from a request by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department to donate an “unusable capital asset” – a Belgian Malinois they call Messi – to the Yuma Police Department, citing that the dog is “not viable” and “has no value to the department.”
Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher explained these types of donations happen with items that specific departments deem eligible to be transferred, often with vehicles that could be used by other entities.
“But isn’t this a dog? It’s not a car…and it seems like abandonment,” Supervisor Sharon Bronson said.
“I think it’s just harder because it’s a dog…it’s so sad,” Supervisor Adelita Grijalva added.
Lt. Robert Krygier, who the board appointed as Sergeant at Arms earlier in the meeting, offered board members a further explanation for the request.
“We purchased the dog about a year and a half ago and tested it out, fine. It’s basically bitten our handlers four times. They have attempted to train that out of it, and it has not worked,” Krygier said.
“Different agencies utilize different training techniques…and Yuma PD utilizes a training technique that they’re very confident they can train those behaviors out of the dog. Our agency doesn’t train that way anymore, and we’ve gone to the limit of what we can train it, and none of the handlers are comfortable with it, basically from a safety standpoint,” he said.
By donating the K9 to another department, Krygier said PCSD is hoping to give the dog a second chance.
“The dog was bred to be a police dog, and if Yuma doesn’t take it, we’ve reached out to other agencies around the state that are willing to take the chance,” he said.
The Yuma Police Department was more than willing to give the canine a try.
Officer Zachery Miner of the Yuma Police Department canine unit says he has had Messi since mid-May. Taking a chance on him was definitely worth the risk.
“This unusable product is definitely usable for us. He is doing very well, and I’m pleased with his performance,” Miner said. “I think we both have figured each other out and we are getting along great. He is a really good, solid dog.”
He said that both he and YPD K9 Sgt. Morgan Patterson did their homework on Messi by talking several times to the dog’s former handler, the trainer and the sergeant in charge of the Pima County Sheriff’s Office canine unit.
“What I was told was Messi needed a different handler because they believed over the course of his training and certification, the bond between the handler and canine was broken,” Miner said. “They actually really liked the dog and wanted to keep it. What the former handler told me was that Messi was probably the best patrol dog they had in their unit.”
The Pima County Sheriff’s Office also brought Messi to Yuma for a demonstration, but Miner and Patterson already knew what to expect.
Patterson said Messi and his former handler actually won a competition that was held during a high-risk deployment training seminar in November.
“We already knew the dog was loaded with potential,” Patterson said.
Taking Messi also saved YPD and Yuma taxpayers from having to spend $13,000 to replace one of its five current canines when the time comes to retire one.
“We likened it to a police officer making a lateral move to another department,” Miner said. “Messi was purchased at a certain time; he was put through a basic academy and certified, then worked the streets in Pima County several months before this situation happened.”
At 4-1/2 years old, Messi was recently certified by YPD and Miner says he is just as capable as the other canines in the unit.
While YPD uses the same techniques to train canines as other departments, Miner said he realized that Messi needed increased rewards and praise after completing his tasks.
The Pima County board unanimously approved the request, but not before Bronson offered another contingency plan if it doesn’t work out with Yuma PD.
“I love Mals (Belgian Malinois). I’ll take him.”
However, Messi appears to be fitting right in at YPD.