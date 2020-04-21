The Yuma County board of supervisors agreed to sign a lease with the solar panel company Solon to install solar-covered parking at six county facilities during their board meeting on Monday.
The board had been deliberating the question of whether to install solar panels and financing options since November, with the main question being what option has the least risk and are the savings worth any of the risk.
According to the presentation made at the meeting by Luke Alms, the vice president of Solon, buying the solar panel system outright would save the county over a million dollars in utilities over the course of a decade.
Supervisor Russel McCloud, who has personal experience owning a solar panel, said that he would be in favor of purchasing the panels outright for the purpose of having the savings from the start. However, he said, he understands the board is “risk-averse” and welcomed the lease as a compromise between risk and savings.
The lease that the board agreed to is a seven-year lease with the option to purchase the solar panels towards the end of the term that Alms said would save the county upwards of $750,000 in the course of its seven years, and purchasing the solar panels comes with a 25-year warranty.
Supervisor Martin Porchas said that his main concern is that the company will not be around throughout the time of a 25-year warranty or possibly even a seven-year lease. If that’s the case, Porchas said, “the county is stuck with them on their own,” meaning no one would be around to help with operation and maintenance.
Porchas said he’s doubtful mostly because the city of Somerton had a solar array system that suffered this problem while he was mayor. GreenVolts, a California company, installed arrays of solar panels at Somerton’s Public Safety Facility.
“It’s not about the technology, it’s having that company here in 20 years, and if they’re not here in 20 years, I’m going to tell you again, I told you so,” he said. “That’s the risk we take with purchasing.”
GreenVolts shut down shortly after completing the panel system in 2012, which forced the city to consider paying more for an independent contractor, shutting down the solar panels or allowing them to continue operating at partial capacity while they degrade without maintenance.
Chairman Reyes said this is a different option mostly because it’s a smaller, less technically advanced system. Although it’s going to go into six county facilities as opposed to one, Reyes said that what Solon is installing should be easier to maintain.
“They’ve got a system that follows the sun. This is a pretty stable system. This isn’t going to require us to be tinkering with timers and eyes,” Reyes said. “The one they had in Somerton was impressive — I saw it when they first put it up. But it was the latest thing, and they got it from a California company that really offered them every kind of whistle. What happened is that once the company was gone, they had a lot of problems getting the maintenance and getting the changes they needed to make that system work.”
Reyes said that Solon is offering a simple solar panel system and the only thing that might require Solon to stick around is if they want to change or add panels. Otherwise, they’re offering the same “tried and true” solar panel system that people have been using for the past two or three decades.
Reyes said he liked the idea both at this meeting and at a meeting in March to review the financing plans. For Reyes, “What we’re looking at is having some covered parking, having some savings and testing a system for seven years,” all of which he said sound beneficial to the county and not too prone to the risk of losing public money.
“My only complaint is that we didn’t include more buildings in it,” Reyes said. “I understand that with smaller buildings it’s harder (to generate savings), but when you look at Somerton or San Luis, there’s no covered parking at all. It’d be nice to have covered parking in both of those locations, even if it’s just covered parking and a couple of savings. It’s an investment in infrastructure anyways, but in Arizona, covered parking is a premium.”
The board has yet to make any final agreement. The decision on Monday gave the go ahead to go over a lease-option agreement and have it ready for a final decision at a later date. The six sites that will get the solar-covered parking are the Main Library, Foothills Library, the Development Services, Adult Probation and Public Works buildings and the Juvenile Justice Center.