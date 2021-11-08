Local artists to transform trash enclosures into works of art

Trash dumpster enclosures in the downtown Yuma area will soon become works of art by local artists, thanks to a community donation and a selective application process.
The city’s Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission recently selected 10 designs from among more than 30 submitted applications. Over the next two months, the art projects will be installed, with the goal of having all or most of them completed by Dec. 31.
Local artists selected for the project include: Jose Arguelles, Lilliana Brena, Zib Jacobs, Lia Littlewood, Hercilia Martinez, Kathryn McSwain, George Sanchez, Giuseppe Tollis and family, Angelica Villasenor, and an art duo, Linda Willets and Theresa Mallet.
A generous donation from Degree Mechanical LLC made this program possible. Degree Mechanical, who had been selected to replace a broken Main Street fountain with an art project, offered to give the cost for their project to fund another public art project in Yuma.
“We are thrilled to have 10 new works of public art join the dynamic arts scene in downtown Yuma,” said Lindsay Benacka, arts and culture program manager. “It is especially exciting that the project will include several first-time muralists and seasoned artists alike.”
The new trash enclosure murals will vary in artistic influence and style. Covering standard cinder-block walls, the new artwork will join several trash enclosures that were painted by the artist MOMO, who had been brought in to paint the west-facing wall of the Yuma Art Center.
Installations could begin in mid-November.