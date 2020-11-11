A handful of local bikers are organizing a memorial ride for Yuma’s Kate Campa, a sixteen-year-old childhood cancer warrior who passed away Oct. 7, and they’re asking community members and business owners to lend a benefactory hand if they’re able.
The ride is slated for Nov. 21, starting at Chretin’s Mexican Restaurant and Cantina at 12 p.m. with a raffle event to follow at The Kress Ultra Lounge. All of the proceeds from raffle ticket purchases will be donated to Campa’s parents, Alfredo and Lili Campa, to help cover the medical expenses incurred during Kate’s two-year battle.
According to the event’s spearheader Manuel Casas, the more items the raffle garners from donors, the more support they can provide to the Campa family.
“When Kate passed away I thought, ‘Why stop here? The parents need help, too.,’” he said. “We’re looking for anything to raffle just to raise a little bit more money.”
According to Casas, the raffle is currently outfitted with oil changes, haircuts, gift cards and a flatscreen TV. Any other prizes businesses or individuals would like to contribute will be accepted with gratitude, he said.
Casas organized a similar memorial ride and raffle event for Benny Rodriguez, another local childhood cancer warrior who passed away Sept. 6, in early October that raised over $3,000 for the family.
The plan, he said, is for both events to recur annually “to keep the kids’ memory alive.”
“Anything for kids, I’ll do,” Casas said. “We don’t predict something like that happening; we raise our kids to grow up healthy. I see what some of them go through and I want to help where I can.”
Casas said he draws inspiration from his brother, who organized an annual series of softball tournaments for nine years to raise funds for Toys for Tots before moving out of state. Giving back to the community and its children, he said, runs in the family – a trend he hopes to transfuse to others by garnering their participation in the Nov. 21 event.
“If the community can come out and help, then that’s a blessing to the family,” Casas said. “It’s just chaotic right now with the coronavirus and all the politics – we need to see something positive right now. And this seems pretty positive to me. We’re a small town, so we need to stick together. Nobody’s going to help us except this town, you know what I mean? I think if we all stick together in this circle, we’ll be OK. Helping each other out is the biggest thing.”
To donate to items to the raffle, contact Casas at 928-388-8016.
Additional details about the Nov. 21 event are forthcoming.