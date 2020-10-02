After a five-year battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, nineteen-year-old Benjamin “Benny” Rodriguez’s final wish to spend his final moments at home, surrounded by those he loved. He passed away last Saturday, at home, leaving behind the legacy of a warrior whose motto was “Never stop smiling.”
Rodriguez’s journey was non-linear, according to his sister Jennifer Reeve; he received his initial diagnosis in March 2015 and fought through three separate relapses, each of which left doctors puzzled.
“Benny’s journey was very different – he was one of those patients where the doctors had never seen so many rarities,” said Reeve. “On his second relapse, they had never seen anything like that happen. His cancer came back and robbed his vision in one eye – they had never seen that happen. Even up until this last battle when his bone marrow stopped working, they had never seen that occur either. The doctors were always shocked by whatever effects came about from his treatment, and many of the doctors would categorize him as a ‘delicate flower’ because he just didn’t respond to treatment the way most kids that had been diagnosed with leukemia would follow that journey.”
According to Reeve, Rodriguez faced a significant setback in 2018, when he contracted a fungal infection that led to an eight-month coma and, afterward, relearning how to walk and talk.
“His body took a huge hit when that occurred,” Reeve said.
Even in the toughest parts of his battle, though, Reeve said her brother never ceased to be a warrior and had a knack for making others laugh, even some of the toughest doctors and nurses.
“No matter what kind of adversity or setbacks he was faced with, he always had a smile on his face,” said Reeve. “When most people would be like, ‘Woe is me’ or ‘Why is this happening to me?’ he would find some way to make others laugh and make the room light up. He just felt like he needed to be positive and he tried his best to block out any negativity.”
Of all the characteristics Rodriguez possessed, Reeve said it was her brother’s selflessness that left the deepest impression, from being a pillar of support for other local youths battling cancer to having more concern for his family than himself as they moved through their journey.
“He always tried to reach out some of the other kids that had gotten diagnosed and wanted them to know that if they had questions or if he could somehow help them or relate to them or just be a sounding board, he was available,” said Reeve. “Even up to the last few days he would say, ‘If it’s my time, how is that going to affect everybody else and what’s going to happen to Mom?’ He was always so concerned with making sure everybody else was taken care of. No matter what pain and suffering he was going through, he still was always like a bright star. He radiated positive energy and inspiration. He was so courageous and brave.”
According to Reeve, courage and resilience have been part of the Rodriguez family’s story for quite some time.
In 1981, Reeve’s sister contracted spinal meningitis at seven days old and required around-the-clock care for the next 28 years. According to Reeve, that experience began the family’s longstanding commitment to cherish each day for what it is – a practice that has carried them through some of the most difficult points of their journey.
“From a family perspective, we’ve always been very close and tight-knit, because that was our life,” said Reeve. “Our life has always revolved around the medical field. My mother is very well-versed and this wasn’t her first rodeo with Benny. My sister taught my parents to be advocates for their kids. As a family we have always lived day by day and pushed through, because that’s what you have to do, you have to put one foot in front of the other.”
According to their mother, Sally Rodriguez, her son was “an inspiration to many.”
“People who have been following our story (through the Facebook page “Fight With Benny”) have reached out to us to tell us that they wanted to quit something but because of Benny’s story, they continued, because if Benny could do it, they could do it,” she said.
Echoed by Jackie Ruby, Rodriguez’s cousin whom he affectionately referred to as “Aunt Jackie,” Rodriguez impacted lives both young and old.
“Benny never complained,” she said. “He was always so happy. You could be having the worst day and go sit there with him and forget all about it. He took everything with a smile – shots and needles and being hooked to machines. I’ve promised not to complain about anything, because Benny took all of this and never did.”
According to Reeve, the family finds strength and comfort for the days ahead in knowing Rodriguez fought fearlessly and faithfully.
“He fought a long, hard fight and for us, it’s knowing that he was welcomed in God’s kingdom,” she said. “I’m sure my sister was there to greet him. He’s no longer in pain and suffering and he’s whole again. That’s what allows us to move forward. Our hearts are shattered and there will always be a hole there, but he said, ‘I don’t want people to be sad, I want people to know that I fought as hard as I could for as long as I could but my body was just tired. I want you to remember the good times.’”
For those wishing to offer monetary support to the family, donations can be made by visiting gofundme.com/f/fight-with-benny, a fundraising campaign organized to cover the memorial service and other costs.