Monday was the first day to file as a local candidate for the 2022 election cycle.
Yuma County is holding two elections in 2022: the primary on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and general on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Several countywide seats, as well as municipal, school and special district seats will be on the ballot.
The candidate filing period for the primary election and nonpartisan candidates in the general election began Monday and ends Monday, April 4, at 5 p.m.
Individuals interested in running for a countywide office, such as Superior Court Judge or Clerk of the Superior Court, or a county precinct office, such as Justice of the Peace or Constable, can find candidate guidance and the necessary filing forms on the Yuma County Election Services website: tinyurl.com/4b8c7yv6.
These candidates will file their candidate nomination paperwork with the Election Services office located at 197 S. Main St., Yuma.
School board candidates can find information on the Yuma County School Superintendent’s website and will file their nomination paperwork with that office, located at 210 S. 1st Ave., Yuma.
Municipal candidates can contact their city or town clerk for information and file as a candidate with that city or town clerk at their municipal office location.
For more information, call Election Services at 928-373-1014 or visit the website at www.yumacountyaz.gov/voterandelectionservices.