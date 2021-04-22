Masking remains part of the COVID-19 mitigation strategies for many Yuma County school districts.
While Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday partially rescinded Executive Order 2020-51 which mandated face masks be worn on all K-12 school sites, districts and charter schools retain the right to enforce mask requirements if they choose.
So far, Antelope Union High School District, Crane School District, Hyder School District, Mohawk Valley School District, Somerton School District, Yuma School District One and Yuma Union High School District have said masking will continue on their sites for the foreseeable future.
“It is out of an abundance of caution that we continue to enforce the wearing of masks on campus,” said Antelope Union High School District Superintendent Greg Copeland, who added that the East County school plans to host an in-person graduation ceremony with a limited number of guests next month “barring any sudden spikes or outbreaks of COVID-19.”
Since its March 23 return to in-person instruction, no outbreaks have been reported on Antelope’s campus, which serves about 200 students. To suspend its mask requirement now, Copeland said, would be premature.
“Our community hasn’t reached the herd immunity we need to take this step,” he said.
According to both Copeland and Hyder School District Superintendent Martha Jones, the new guidance came as a bit of a surprise to administrators, who received no forewarning that such a directive was coming.
“Other things (Ducey) has done have kind of been the same way,” she said, noting that state-wide school closures commenced in a similar fashion last March. “He doesn’t really ask for input in those decisions. We’re still going to follow the policies our board put in place to mitigate (transmission of COVID-19), and that does include wearing a mask. That’s where we’re at.”
According to Jones, despite the abruptness of Ducey’s decision – which was made in alignment with updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, according to the governor’s Twitter – the Dateland-based district received no inquiries from families regarding its stance on the matter.
“I think because we’re so small and so rural, they expect us to contact them if we’re going to change anything,” she said. “Our community is very trusting of our school.”
In South County, students, staff and families connected to Somerton School District are urged to “finish the school year strong” by continuing to follow key mitigation strategies outlined in the district’s reopening plans for the current school year.
In addition to masking, the district also enforces physical distancing, frequent handwashing and cleaning facilities in addition to conducting contact tracing when a COVID-19 exposure is reported.
“We recognize our students and their families have not had the opportunity to be vaccinated until recently,” a Somerton School District press release stated. “The district will continue to do its part to minimize the risk of transmission in our schools and facilities. The health and safety of our students, staff, and the community is a priority.”
Similarly, in Crane School District, “evidence-based, data-driven” safety protocols will remain in place through the end of the school year. The district governing board and leadership team plan to spend the summer determining a course of action for the upcoming school year, but in the meantime, masks are required inside all Crane campuses, facilities and buses.
“Though we all eagerly anticipate the return to a school experience like the one we’ve historically been able to provide, it is imperative to stay the course that has allowed us to return to the classroom in a safe and prudent manner,” Crane Superintendent Laurie Doering wrote to families Tuesday morning. “Please help us keep our students and staff members safe by doing our part: washing our hands with soap and water, staying home when sick, cleaning and maintaining our facilities, and wearing face masks.”
As of Wednesday, Gadsden and Wellton school districts had not yet commented on whether their mitigation strategies would remain in effect or conform to the governor’s new guidance.
As for private and charter schools, Desert View Academy announced that as a HealthyVerify-certified campus, mask protocols remain in effect.
“We worked very hard this year to become certified through HealthyVerify,” the school stated in a Tuesday Facebook post. “By faithfully adhering to and practicing health and safety measures our campus has remained open all year.”
At Yuma Lutheran School, by contrast, masking is optional. The provision came with students’ April 6 return from spring break and, according to Principal Angela Schiller, the campus has seen “very few” positive COVID-19 cases on campus since opening for in-person instruction in August; since January, no cases have been reported by students or staff.
“We continue to encourage hand washing, hand sanitizing, staying home when sick and we’re still not meeting as a student body for assemblies,” Schiller noted.
Meanwhile Yuma Catholic High School is grappling with the best way to proceed. According to Principal Rhett Stallworth, for now the school will “continue on as it has been,” enforcing masking and a 3-foot physical distance between individuals on campus.
Guided by “what’s morally and ethically right” and “of benefit to the majority of people,” a Board of Trustees meeting slated for next week will determine how Yuma Catholic will finish out the school year, Stallworth said.
“We don’t want to make any rash decisions,” Stallworth said. “The problem with this thing is you’re going to find people on both sides; some people look at it as ‘Oh great, that’s awesome,’ then other people think it’s the worst thing ever. It’s just such a hot topic, we need to look at our constituents to figure out what’s best for everybody. It’s tough; you’re trying to make a decision that affects a lot of people and you want to do what’s right for everybody involved, or at least as many as you can.”