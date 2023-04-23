Driver flown to Phoenix-area hospital after car and motorcycle collide
On Saturday at approximately 12:47 a.m., the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle-versus-motorcycle collision in the area of Avenue B and County 13thStreet.
The initial investigation revealed that a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Avenue B approaching the intersection at County 13th Street. The driver of the vehicle, a 2016 Nissan Versa, was eastbound on County 13th Street when it failed to yield the right of way for the motorcycle and proceeded to enter the intersection on to Avenue B. The motorcycle collided with the driver side of the vehicle, causing the motorcyclist to sustain serious injuries.
The driver of the Harley, a 58-year-old male of Yuma, was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown out to a Phoenix-area hospital.
The driver of the vehicle was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.
This case remains under investigation at this time. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this collision
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Anonymous tips also can be submitted on the YCSO website, www.yumacountysheriff.org
– Yuma County Sheriff’s Office
Yuma firefighters extinguish
travel-trailer fire near home
At about 4:22 p.m. Friday, a residential fire was reported in the 1800 block of South 11th Avenue. Arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found smoke and flames coming from a travel-trailer that was parked next to a home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and kept it from spreading to the house.
The travel-trailer was only being used for recreation and did not serve as a primary residence. The trailer was being worked on when the fire occurred, and the cause was determined to be from a plasma cutter, accidentally.
There were no injuries reported, and YFD crews were able to clear the scene in just over an hour.
– City of Yuma Fire Department