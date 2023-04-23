Travel-trailer fire

City of Yuma firefighters on Friday put out a fire on a travel-trailer that was parked next to a home in the 1800 block of South 11th Avenue.

 Photo courtesy of City of Yuma Fire Department

Driver flown to Phoenix-area hospital after car and motorcycle collide

On Saturday at approximately 12:47 a.m., the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle-versus-motorcycle collision in the area of Avenue B and County 13thStreet.

