As one chapter concludes and another begins for the Class of 2021, local high schools are determining the safest way to celebrate their rising graduates’ passage into the realm of young adulthood, college and vocation.
In the coming weeks, graduates from Antelope Union and Yuma Union high school districts, AZTEC High School and Yuma Catholic High School are slated to “walk the line” during ceremonies tailored to COVID-consciously host families and friends in person.
Kicking off the series of ceremonies across Yuma County is Vista High School, who will hold its May 19 commencement inside the Gila Ridge High School performing arts auditorium. Guests are limited to four per graduate, according to Yuma Union High School District chief communications officer Eric Patten. The event will be simultaneously live streamed via the school’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/VHSLobos, and later uploaded to the YUHSD YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/YUHSD.
On May 21, other YUHSD campuses will follow the same procedures. Graduates will select their guests in ahead of the ceremonies via an online form, the district said. All guests must complete a COVID-19 waiver, accessible at www.yumaunion.org under “COVID-19.”
The pomp and circumstance continues May 27 as East County’s Antelope Union High School and AZTEC High School, housed by the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center, also hand over diplomas in person.
While the pandemic prompted the school to adopt a drive-thru model for its spring and winter graduations last year, AZTEC will host parents and others supporting the dozen or so graduates on the basketball court.
According to Antelope Superintendent Greg Copeland, Antelope grads are permitted to bring up to four guests; two guests will be issued tickets for socially distanced seating on the track while two will occupy stadium seating. Parking will also be available along the fence, Copeland said, to accommodate those who’d like to watch the ceremony from their vehicle. Alternatively, loved ones can show their support virtually by watching the Facebook livestream at www.facebook.com/OfficialAUHS.
The newly chartered Yuma campus of Student Choice High School will join other district campuses for an in-person ceremony May 20 in Phoenix. These graduates are “setting history,” Principal Gerardo Huerta said, as they are the six-month-old campus’ very first to earn a diploma.
Back in Yuma the following day, Yuma Catholic High School is also slated to host an in-person ceremony. According to Principal Rhett Stallworth, parents will occupy seats on the field, with socially distanced seating for the public to be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The 2021 graduation season concludes June 4 with Harvest Preparatory Academy’s in-person ceremonies in Yuma and San Luis, which will be held outdoors in the campus’ parking lot areas, according to marketing representative Joshua Juarez. Tickets are limited to eight per graduate; virtual guests can view the events via Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/harvestprep and www.facebook.com/HPASanLuis.