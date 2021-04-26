The COVID-19 pandemic and virtual learning weren’t a bust for a group of kindergarteners at Gowan Science Academy. Led by their teacher Carlye Ortiz, the young students learned to communicate in American Sign Language (ASL) – a new skill they brandished in front of the Arizona House of Representatives earlier this month as they (virtually) led the legislators in the Pledge of Allegiance on the big screen.
“During remote learning, I was always in search of new and exciting ways to engage my kindergarteners,” Ortiz said. “I would incorporate an ASL sign during content lessons, and students eagerly committed it to memory.”
While watching the presidential inauguration, one of Ortiz’s students spotted career firefighter Andrea Hall leading the nation in the Pledge of Allegiance – both aloud and in sign language. With the pledge already part of their daily routine, the students proposed the idea of learning to sign it as well.
“Many of my kindergarteners were excited to witness history in action during the presidential inauguration,” Ortiz said. “They asked if we could learn (the pledge in ASL), and of course I agreed.”
While Ortiz is no stranger to ASL, she said she “certainly isn’t fluent” and only recently learned to sign the pledge thanks to the prompting of her students.
“I am proud to say I am learning alongside my students,” she said.
According to Ortiz’s mother, Rep. Charlene Fernandez (AZ-4), the virtual pledge was a first in the Arizona House’s history and warranted a standing ovation.
“From both sides of the aisle, people loved it,” she said. “Everybody was stunned. I’d seen the video but seeing it on the big screen, I got a little choked up. To see these little bitty people doing the sign language of our pledge, to cement little feet in our state legislature – Yuma is well represented. I told the House: ‘This is Gowan Science Academy, where they really focus on all of the STEM studies – science, technology, engineering and math. These are our future engineers, scientists and doctors right there on that jungle gym.’”
Throughout the pandemic, Fernandez had “a bird’s eye view” of Ortiz and her virtual learners, which ultimately prompted her to invite the group to do the honors. According to Fernandez, while the era of virtual learning has posed its challenges, she’s had a first-hand account of the creative ways educators have ensured their students succeed and thrive.
“You can imagine how difficult it is to keep kids engaged at that age on Zoom,” Fernandez said. “I’ve seen (Ortiz) dancing in front of that computer, playing music, whatever it took to keep them engaged. I saw her working late at night with kids and their moms who work during the day. She’s not unique, that’s not an anomaly – all of the teachers did everything they could to make sure kids stayed totally focused and engaged (during remote learning), so when I hear people say kids are behind, I don’t think they were left behind. They have a lot of loving teachers that made them feel included.”
Having carried ASL with them as Gowan transitioned from virtual to in-person learning, Ortiz is currently working on a virtual pen pals project in which students will sign video messages to others who communicate in ASL.
“Ms. Ortiz is just wonderful at thinking outside the box and thinking of ways to engage her learners,” said Gowan Science Academy principal Jamie Haines. “It shows kids that, at the age of five, they can be involved in their community. We really are working hard to build a community of inclusion at Gowan so all kids feel valued regardless of any sort of impairment or disability that prevents them from maybe doing things.”
Haines noted that the K-7 school (which expands to K-8 next year) built an all-inclusive playground last summer that features rubber matting and equipment lending to wheelchair accessibility.
“That’s what’s most important for us: kids of all ability levels are able to play well together and have the space to do that,” she said.
As far as pride in the recent achievement of her youngest students, Haines said she’s swelling with the stuff.
“It just shows our community that learning does not stop through a pandemic,” said Haines. “Teachers kept working, students kept learning; everybody was putting in the work, from families to kids to teachers, to make sure we were building a community where everybody was in it together. I think this shows that on a new level. I am just so proud of our little guys and our teachers for thinking of ways to make learning meaningful and relevant for our kids.”
To join Ortiz’s students in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in ASL, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgGLc-QggEU.