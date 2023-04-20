If you have unwanted or expired prescription medications in your home, Yuma County law enforcement agencies are offering you an opportunity to safely dispose of them.
The agencies are partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration for a National Take Back initiative, which invites people to bring their “potential dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs” for disposal.
The service is free and anonymous. However, syringes, sharps, liquids, or illegal drugs, will not be accepted, due to the hazardous conditions they create for the personnel destroying the pharmaceuticals.
According to the Yuma Police Department,, the initiative addresses “a vital public safety and public health issue.”
“Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs,” YPD notes.
“Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines–flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash– pose potential safety and health hazards.”
Participating agencies include:
- San Luis Police Department: Southwest Junior High School, 963 8th Ave., from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Somerton Police Department, 445 E. Main St., Somerton, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wellton Police Department, 28618 Oakland Ave, Wellton, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Foothills substation, 13190 E. South Frontage Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Yuma Police Department, 1500 S. 1st Ave., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.