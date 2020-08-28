One hundred and twenty five children housed by Crossroads Mission were outfitted for academic success Thursday afternoon as the Karnas Kids Foundation – a philanthropic initiative of Karnas Law Firm – and other community sponsors provided them with backpacks full of essential supplies for the current school year.
Now a 5-year tradition in Yuma County, the foundation’s annual backpack distribution is just one among a variety of charitable projects Karnas Law Firm spearheads in Yuma and Tucson, where its offices are located. And it all started “somewhat by accident,” according to Attorney David Karnas.
“It started with a Halloween costume giveaway at an elementary school (in Tucson) about 10 years ago,” he said. “We heard some kids couldn’t participate in Halloween because they didn’t have money to buy costumes so we figured, ‘You know what, we’re going to change that. We’re going to help change the equation and give kids a chance.’”
From there, the foundation’s vision expanded to providing more long-term support to low-income students in the form of backpacks and school supplies. While distributions in years past have been aimed toward specific schools, including G.W. Carver and Roosevelt Elementary Schools, this year the foundation felt the need to focus specifically on Yuma’s homeless student population.
“Unfortunately not a lot of people know this – I didn’t know this either – but there’s a significant problem in our community with homelessness, and the children are really the innocence in this equation,” Karnas said. “They deserve a chance, and starting off without a home doesn’t give them much of a chance. I think we, as a society, have forgotten that a lot of people don’t have the same opportunities. I personally grew up in a situation that wasn’t ideal either, and there were various people there supporting me, and I’ll never forget that.”
Today, Karnas is paying it forward and his passion, he said, lies in helping kids succeed in spite of the odds stacked against them.
“When you’re growing up, there are various people that can make an impact on your life one way or another,” Karnas said. “The odds are against (these children). The opportunities are not there for them like other kids, and people judge them based on their economic status. Seeing a child defy those odds and succeed is my passion.”
Karnas’ passion aligns with that of Tunie Borunda, senior television and digital marketing consultant for News-Press and Gazette Company and the Karnas Kids Foundation’s partner in distributing backpacks.
“I have a lot of friends that are principals, and they gave me an idea of (the number of) low-income children who don’t have a backpack or the funds to go get the school supplies,” Boruda said. “We want to make sure that this special group gets what they need. They don’t have the funds, they don’t have the transportation (to get them) and they would have had to make do with the bare minimum. It’s just a good feel for the community to help these children who are left behind, for lack of better words.”
According to Borunda, community sponsors for the project include El Charro Cafe, Da Boyz Italian Cuisine, Desert Water, A.T. Pancrazi Insurance and Telemundo.
Both Borunda and Karnas indicated that their intention is to continue distributing backpacks for the foreseeable future.
“We have certain advantages that others don’t have, and I think it’s our calling to help,” said Karnas.